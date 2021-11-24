Not sure how to answer your tías probing questions about your private life? Don't worry, we're here to help.

As a proud and confident Latina who is ready to dazzle with their best looks and favorite TikTok hairstyle at this season's family fiesta there is nothing that can dampen your mood. Or is there?

While we let gratitude in and prepare our bellies for the feast ahead, there is a lingering energy that can't quite be placed—and then it hits. You're suddenly surrounded by your aunts who are all suddenly asking you the dreaded "¿y el novio?" question filling you up with anxiety. Unfortunately, we all know that el chisme is a big part of this season even if it's well intended.

That's why here at Chica, we've got your back when it comes to answering these FAQs in a true Chica Boss fashion. We've made a list (and checked it twice) of what you might face as you pass around the frijoles and prepped some answers to help you sail onto greener pastures.

1. ¿Y el novio? aka How's the boyfriend?

couple Credit: Getty Images

Probably the most common of all the questions, it has become a tía staple. But don't feel pressured to give your family insights into your romantic life. Regardless of who you are dating a simple "all is well" will suffice. If you are proudly single, feel free to give them a "there is no one special yet." Now if you're in a cheeky mood, we'd suggest a "The only relationship I'm in is with this piece of pernil."

2. ¿Engordaste/estas más flaca? aka Have you gained/lost weight?

Body positive Credit: Getty Images

This is when setting boundaries comes in. Take a deep breathe and call upon the sage advice of all those body-positive tutorials and inspirational accounts you follow on Instagram. Remember that no one has the right to comment on your body. A simple and polite response can be, "I don't feel comfortable when you make remarks regarding my body, but I'm currently focused on improving my mental health and well-being regardless of my size."

3. ¿Cuándo te vas a cazar? aka When are you getting married?

Latina wedding Credit: Getty Images

If you're in a relationship, letting your family members know marriage is a decision between you and your partner. Feel free to hit them up with a "we'll let you know when we decide." If you're single, you can choose your favorite version of "not anytime soon." Our advice? Bask in the joy of your own journey and timing, whether that includes marriage or not.

4. ¿Cuándo vas a tener hijos/Cuándo vas a tener al proxímo? aka When are you having kids/When are you having your next baby?

Pregnancy Credit: Getty Images

Regardless of the intention, if you've been trying to have a baby, suffered a loss or are experiencing infertility, this question can hit hard. Communicate what makes you feel safe, and let them know that you don't feel comfortable engaging on this topic.

5. ¿Sigues en el mismo trabajo? aka Are you still at the same job?

Professional Latina Credit: Getty Images