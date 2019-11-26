The Secret Life of Pets, Latinx Celeb Edition

By Lena Hansen
November 26, 2019 12:45 PM
Instagram/ Karol G
Karol G, Chiquis Rivera, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and more Latinx celebs show off their fabulous pets on Instagram.
1 de 13

THE FURRY MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY

Instagram/ Karol G

If the pets of Latinx celebs could talk, what would they say? These faithful companions are always there to provide love and affection for their owners, and they seem to live la dolce vita, too. This is Karol G's fabulous dog, Otto. Meet some other famous mascotas.

2 de 13

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Instagram/ otto_kg

Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA, engaged to Karol G, also seems to be in love with Otto.

3 de 13

INSTA FAMOUS

Instagram/ otto_kg

The puppy has his own Instagram account, with over 290,000 followers.

4 de 13

MALUMA'S BABY

Instagram/ Maluma

Colombian singer Maluma has a few pets, like his French bulldog Príncipe, who has his own Instagram account. Follow him at @principe_delmundo.

5 de 13

NEW BEST FRIEND

Instagram/ Maluma

Maluma recently introduced his new donkey on Instagram. "Here with Juanita Del Mar, the new baby of the house," he wrote from his farm in Medellín.

6 de 13

PUPPY LOVE

Natalia Barulich/ Instagram

After Maluma and Cuban Croatian model Natalia Barulich split, their Pomeranian pup Julieta (on Instagram at @princesajulieta) apparently stayed with mom. Or do they have shared custody?

7 de 13

HELLO KITTY

Instagram/ Joy Huerta

Mexican singer Joy Huerta, from the duo Jesse & Joy, posted this photo with her wife, daughter, and their cat Ramon. Follow the kitty at @ramonnadamas.

8 de 13

NEWLYWED BLISS

Instagram/ Chiquis Rivera

Singers Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez got a puppy while they wait a bit to have children. Follow the teacup poodle at @dallasmendez_.

9 de 13

BEVERLY HILLS CHIHUAHUA

Instagram/ Eiza Gonzalez

Mexican actress Eiza González showers her chihuahua Pasita with love, and calls her "the yin to my yang."

10 de 13

GINA'S BUDDY

Instagram/ Gina Rodriguez

Actress Gina Rodriguez can't resist her dog Casper's charm.

11 de 13

KALEB & DADDY

Instagram/ Daddy Yankee

Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee loves to hang out with his pup Kaleb and dresses the bulldog in style!

12 de 13

FUN TIMES

Instagram/ Daddy Yankee

The Big Boss even takes Kaleb on his boat or on ATV rides in Puerto Rico. Anyone want to trade places with this dog?

