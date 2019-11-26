The Secret Life of Pets, Latinx Celeb Edition
THE FURRY MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY
If the pets of Latinx celebs could talk, what would they say? These faithful companions are always there to provide love and affection for their owners, and they seem to live la dolce vita, too. This is Karol G's fabulous dog, Otto. Meet some other famous mascotas.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA, engaged to Karol G, also seems to be in love with Otto.
INSTA FAMOUS
The puppy has his own Instagram account, with over 290,000 followers.
MALUMA'S BABY
Colombian singer Maluma has a few pets, like his French bulldog Príncipe, who has his own Instagram account. Follow him at @principe_delmundo.
NEW BEST FRIEND
Maluma recently introduced his new donkey on Instagram. "Here with Juanita Del Mar, the new baby of the house," he wrote from his farm in Medellín.
PUPPY LOVE
After Maluma and Cuban Croatian model Natalia Barulich split, their Pomeranian pup Julieta (on Instagram at @princesajulieta) apparently stayed with mom. Or do they have shared custody?
HELLO KITTY
Mexican singer Joy Huerta, from the duo Jesse & Joy, posted this photo with her wife, daughter, and their cat Ramon. Follow the kitty at @ramonnadamas.
NEWLYWED BLISS
Singers Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez got a puppy while they wait a bit to have children. Follow the teacup poodle at @dallasmendez_.
BEVERLY HILLS CHIHUAHUA
Mexican actress Eiza González showers her chihuahua Pasita with love, and calls her "the yin to my yang."
GINA'S BUDDY
Actress Gina Rodriguez can't resist her dog Casper's charm.
KALEB & DADDY
Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee loves to hang out with his pup Kaleb and dresses the bulldog in style!
FUN TIMES
The Big Boss even takes Kaleb on his boat or on ATV rides in Puerto Rico. Anyone want to trade places with this dog?