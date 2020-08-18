New Survey Finds That 65 Percent of Latinos Don't Use the Term "Latinx"

A new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in December shows that "Latinx" — despite relatively widespread usage in the media — is not a commonly used term. According to the survey, only 23 percent of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino have heard of the term Latinx, and just 3 percent actually use it.

"Younger people, college-educated Hispanics, and notably young Hispanic women were the ones most likely to say that they used the term Latinx themselves to describe their identity," Mark Hugo Lopez, the director of global migration and demography research at Pew, told the Washington Post. The word "Latinx," which first rose in popularity in the late '90s, became more popular with the media following the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016; it is supposed to act as a gender-neutral term for a person of Latino origin.

The Pew survey also found that the term "Hispanic" — which first appeared in the United States census in 1980 — was the most popular, with 61 percent of respondents preferring it, followed by "Latino," with 29 percent preferring it. "Awareness of the term ["Latinx"] is relatively low," Lopez added. "And it speaks to the relative newness of Latinx as a pan-ethnic term for this population compared to, say, Hispanic and Latino."

About 65 percent of the participants in the survey believe the term shouldn't be used, and 42 percent of those who have heard the term describe it as a gender-neutral one. "Latinx is a more inclusive term to use for those who do not choose to identify with a certain gender," said a 21-year-old female respondent. "The terms Latino and Latina are very limiting for certain people."

Image zoom Getty Images