Latinos Are More Hopeful After Election, According to New Survey

According to a new Pew Research Center survey, Latinos and African Americans are feeling more hopeful and less angry about the country's future since the election. The survey was conducted November 12-17, with the results showing that 44 percent of Latinos and 41 percent of Black respondents saying they remain angry after the presidential election, compared to 67 percent and 72 percent respectively before the election.

In June, 50 percent of Latinos, 48 percent of African Americans, and 45 percent of white respondents said they were hopeful, but this time, 64 percent of Black and Latino adults said they are hopeful — a 14-to-16 percentage point increase.

Meanwhile, the number of white Americans who said in the first survey that they were angry did not shrink as significantly it did for Black and Latino respondents. In June, 72 percent said they feel angry; that number fell to 59 percent last month, with a small increase in the number of white Americans who said they are now hopeful (with about a 5 percentage point upswing).