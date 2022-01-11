Study Shows That Latino Community Will Be Leading The Charge in Future Homeownership
By all accounts, the Latino community is growing at a rapid rate—something that is increasing their overall buying power. An area that has seen a major surge in Latino buying is the real estate industry as Millennial Latinos begin settling down.
Millennials Are Revolutionizing The Housing Market
Once thought to be the "experience over materialism" generation, Millennials are looking to jump into the housing market as they begin to mature and establish families. A Wall Street Journal report notes that since 2019, Millennial home-buying has outpaced that of Baby Boomers. In addition to starting families, the publication notes that the transition to work-from-home has also accelerated the process.
Latinos Projected to Drive Housing Market
According to a study conducted by the Urban Institute, between 2020 and 2040, there will be an almost nine percent increase in nonwhite home-buying with Latinos taking the charge. The study found that there will be an increase of about 4.8 million Latino homeowners within the United States.
Latino Community is Getting Smarter About Homeownership
Latinos are becoming more and more educated about the home-buying process and setting themselves up for success. In an interview with The Washington Post, first-time homebuyer Jennifer Gonzales shares that more and more Latinos are learning the ins-and-outs of the process. "I see younger Latinos buying a lot earlier than [our parents did]. A lot of my friends are homeowners also," she notes.
Latinos Will Have Higher Home Buying Purchasing Power
Per The Washington Post, Latino's home buying purchasing power has been on the rise, and they are projected to make up almost half of the housing market in the future.
Latino Homebuyers Are Younger Than Their Counterparts
Salud America! reports that Latino homebuyers are also typically much younger than their non-Latino counterparts—a median age difference of about 14 years.
Latinos Buying Rate Increasing Every Year
According to information collected by the Census Bureau from by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the number of Latino homebuyers rose from 700,000 to nearly 9 million in 2020.
Latino Home-buying Surged During Pandemic
A Realtor.com reports states that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinos were the primary buyers of homes. NAHREP CEO and co-founder, Gary Acosta, tells the site that, "Latinos drove homeownership growth in America for the sixth consecutive year."
Latinos Are More Likely to Buy Multi-Generational Homes
Jessica Lautz, Vice President of Demographics and Behavioral Insights at the National Association of REALTORS, tells The Washington Post that when compared to Caucasian buyers (about 10%), Latinos had a higher likelihood (about 23%) of buying a multi-generational home.