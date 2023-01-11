Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, & More: Latinos Rock the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Por Laura Acosta Enero 11, 2023
Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

After a brief hiatus, the Golden Globes are back—and so is the unforgettable fashion. Here's what some of our favorite stars wore to walk the red carpet.

Harvey Guillen & Salma Hayek

Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The pair embodied Latino excellence while presenting the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Hayek complimented Guillen's black and gold tux with a Gucci gown and a textured updo courtesy of Fekkai and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.

Jenna Ortega

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Wednesday star broke from her streak of goth chic looks with an ethereal dusty rose Gucci ensemble that perfectly suited her new lob, styled by David Stanwell with Fekkai products.

Ana de Armas

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

La cubana glittered in a Louis Vuitton creation intricately adorned with sequins, complimented by a sleek face-framing hairstyle created by Jenny Cho using Sol de Janeiro products and Dyson hair tools. 

Colman Domingo

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The half Guatemalan actor celebrated his Euphoria co-star Zendaya's win in a bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Selena Gomez

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wearing a full face of Rare Beauty, the actress donned a velvet Valentino column gown adorned with plum-colored statement sleeves and a matching train.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

During Ryan Murphy's acceptance speech, the Pose actress received a standing ovation in a royal blue Balmain gown and golden pumps.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Wearing a yellow set from Christian Dior, The Menu actress with Argentine roots made best dressed lists everywhere.

Monica Barbaro

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Top Gun: Maverick actress with Mexican roots wowed in a sheer, crimson Dolce & Gabbana number.

Danny Ramirez

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barbaro's Top Gun: Maverick co-star embodied classic menswear in a Saint Laurent tuxedo and an elegant Omega watch.

By Laura Acosta