Report Shows That Latinos Rely on Social Media for Coronavirus News

According to a new report by Nielsen, 57 percent of Latinos are likely to use social media as their main source of information about the pandemic.

A new report by Nielsen released on Thursday found that social media platforms seem to be the preferred method for Latinos to find information about the coronavirus pandemic. "Our personal and physical networks are the core of how our community has grown, adapted, and it's how we stay informed," Stacie de Armas, senior vice president of diverse insights at Nielsen told NBC News. "In the absence of those, Latinos filled that sort of void very quickly by leaning into digital content consumption to a greater degree than non-Latinos."

De Armas predicted that content usage would only keep going up as the pandemic continues. "The degree that we saw Latinos doing it helped us understand just how much Latinos leaned into digital to bridge the gap of social distancing,” she said.

According to the report, about 57 percent of Latinos are more likely to use social media platforms as a source for information on COVID-19, in comparison to other ethnicities. Nielsen also found that 98 percent of Latinx households own a smartphone (compared to 93 percent for the general population) and that they spend more than 30 hours a week using them.

As for the stories people are finding on their networks, Nielsen reported that 86 percent of Latinos surveyed said having access to factual information is a concern, and only 21 percent think that TV cable news is trustworthy. Instead of TV, Latinos use the radio — especially Spanish-language stations — as a source of information and comfort. "When we talk about the importance of trusted networks in our community," said de Armas, "radio really serves a very unique purpose in Latino communities, especially Spanish-speaking ones."