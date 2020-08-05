New Poll Finds That Latinos Expect Coronavirus Impact to Get Worse

Latinos in the United States are one of the groups that have been affected most harshly by the coronavirus pandemic. Although Latinos have already been dealing with a lack of health care and economic issues brought on by unemployment and closures, the Pew Research Center reported on Tuesday that Latinos believe the country hasn't yet seen the worst of COVID-19 and the related fallout.

According to the report, 70 percent of Latinos say they believe that the worst coronavirus-related issues are still ahead, which was about the same result found by a survey done in April. This is in comparison to 40 percent of the general U.S. adult population who think the greatest hardships are already over. "With Hispanic households absorbing lost jobs and wages, many have said they may not be able to pay their bills," Pew stated in their report. "Yet even before the outbreak, Hispanics were concerned about their economic situation, despite near record low levels of unemployment through the end of 2019."

Only 18 percent of Latinos surveyed by Pew rated the U.S. economic conditions as excellent or good in June, which is down from 49 percent who rated them that way in January. The research also focuses on what Latinos believe the government should be doing and what they want from their elected officials. "Latinos generally favor a more active government," the report stated. "A strong majority (74 percent) said government should do more to solve problems, while 22 percent said government is doing too many things that are better left to business or individuals, according to a December survey of U.S. Latinos. By comparison, 55 percent of U.S. adults in a September 2019 survey said government should do more to solve problems."