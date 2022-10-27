Latinos Shine on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet

Por Laura Acosta Octubre 27, 2022
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney; Amy Sussman/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

To celebrate the newest Marvel film, the diverse cast and the film's supporters joined forces for a fashion extravaganza.

Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Kenyan-Mexican actress arrived at the sequel's premiere in a white Balmain ensemble with puka shells adorning her natural locks.

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While we've seen some daring red carpet fashions from the Afro-Panamanian star recently, she kept things sleek and minimalist in a Grecian Anna Quan column dress.

Xochitl Gomez

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The budding Mexican American  style icon stood out in an ornate, gunmetal gown crafted by Lebanese designer Hassidriss topped with a retro-inspired updo.

Alex Livinalli

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Venezuelan actor, who plays Attuma in the film, added a laid-back touch to his suit with a t-shirt and silver jewelry. 

Mabel Cadena

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The recent Elle México cover star wore a futuristic silver Iris Van Herpen design chosen with the help of stylist Pablo Rivera.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

¡Qué guapo! To celebrate his character Namor joining the MCU, the Mexican actor opted for a classic double breasted suit.

María Mercedes Coroy

Credit: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Known for wearing traditional Guatemalan pieces on the red carpet, the actress represented her home country and Mayan culture in an intricately embroidered red, orange and black traje.

Luann Diez

Credit: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Mexican influencer supported her cultura while wearing a black strapless satin gown and platform heels.

