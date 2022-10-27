Latinos Shine on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet
To celebrate the newest Marvel film, the diverse cast and the film's supporters joined forces for a fashion extravaganza.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Kenyan-Mexican actress arrived at the sequel's premiere in a white Balmain ensemble with puka shells adorning her natural locks.
Tessa Thompson
While we've seen some daring red carpet fashions from the Afro-Panamanian star recently, she kept things sleek and minimalist in a Grecian Anna Quan column dress.
Xochitl Gomez
The budding Mexican American style icon stood out in an ornate, gunmetal gown crafted by Lebanese designer Hassidriss topped with a retro-inspired updo.
Alex Livinalli
The Venezuelan actor, who plays Attuma in the film, added a laid-back touch to his suit with a t-shirt and silver jewelry.
Mabel Cadena
The recent Elle México cover star wore a futuristic silver Iris Van Herpen design chosen with the help of stylist Pablo Rivera.
Tenoch Huerta Mejía
¡Qué guapo! To celebrate his character Namor joining the MCU, the Mexican actor opted for a classic double breasted suit.
María Mercedes Coroy
Known for wearing traditional Guatemalan pieces on the red carpet, the actress represented her home country and Mayan culture in an intricately embroidered red, orange and black traje.
Luann Diez
The Mexican influencer supported her cultura while wearing a black strapless satin gown and platform heels.