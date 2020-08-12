Telemundo Survey Finds Young Latinx Voters Overwhelmingly Support Biden

A new survey conducted by Telemundo and BuzzFeed News found that young Latinx voters are both excited and nervous about the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

A new survey of young voters conducted by Telemundo and BuzzFeed News found that a majority of Latinx voters between the ages of 18 and 34 are definitely planning to vote in the United States presidential election this year. The respondents also shared how they are feeling about the possible outcome of a race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who this week announced Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate: 57 percent of the young voters said that they're feeling "fired up" about the election, while and 52 percent said that they were feeling nervous.

According to the poll, young, non-white voters overwhelmingly support Biden's bid for the presidency. Sixty percent of young Latinx voters, 75 percent of young non-Hispanic Black voters, and 72 percent of young non-Hispanic Asian voters said that they would vote for Biden, while 19 percent, 12 percent, and 16 percent respectively said they would vote for Trump. Meanwhile, 40 percent of young non-Hispanic white people said they would vote for Trump, and 48 percent said they would vote for Biden.

While the poll found more support for Biden among young voters, those voters were not confident that the former vice president will prevail against Trump. Among the Latinx voters surveyed, only 53 percent thought Biden would win, while 52 percent thought Trump would. Additionally, 73 percent of young Latinx Biden supporters thought that Trump supporters would cheat to win the election.