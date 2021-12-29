7 Traditions Latinos Everywhere Do On New Year's Eve For Good Luck
From throwing a bucket of water out the window to wearing red underwear, People Chica has compiled a list of the most common Latino New Year's Eve traditions to help start the year of right.
Wearing White
A tradition that stems from Brazil, wearing white while jumping seven waves or throwing flowers in the ocean inspires good fortune for the new year.
Throwing a Bucket of Water
Throwing a bucket of water out the window signifies renewal.
Eating Lentils
Not only are lentils good for your health, they also help bring in a prosperous new year.
Walking Around With Luggage
Want to travel in 2022? Then walk around your house or the neighborhood with a suitcase to make sure your wanderlust dreams come true.
Wearing Red Underwear
Picking the right underwear for the new year is just as important as what clothes you'll wear. Red underwear is said to bring luck in love.
Eating 12 Grapes
Each grape represent the 12 months of the year! Make sure you wish for what you want in the new year as you munch away on the grapes.
Cleaning the House
Clean out all the bad energies from your home for 2022 by giving it a good cleaning.