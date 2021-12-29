7 Traditions Latinos Everywhere Do On New Year's Eve For Good Luck

Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 29, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

From throwing a bucket of water out the window to wearing red underwear, People Chica has compiled a list of the most common Latino New Year's Eve traditions to help start the year of right.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Wearing White

Credit: Getty Images

A tradition that stems from Brazil, wearing white while jumping seven waves or throwing flowers in the ocean inspires good fortune for the new year. 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Throwing a Bucket of Water

Credit: Getty Images

Throwing a bucket of water out the window signifies renewal. 

3 de 7

Eating Lentils

Credit: Getty Images

Not only are lentils good for your health, they also help bring in a prosperous new year. 

Anuncio

4 de 7

Walking Around With Luggage

Credit: Getty Images

Want to travel in 2022? Then walk around your house or the neighborhood with a suitcase to make sure your wanderlust dreams come true.

5 de 7

Wearing Red Underwear

Credit: Getty Images

Picking the right underwear for the new year is just as important as what clothes you'll wear. Red underwear is said to bring luck in love.

6 de 7

Eating 12 Grapes

Credit: Getty Images

Each grape represent the 12 months of the year! Make sure you wish for what you want in the new year as you munch away on the grapes.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Cleaning the House

Credit: Getty Images

Clean out all the bad energies from your home for 2022 by giving it a good cleaning.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván