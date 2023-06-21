How these Latino Restauranteurs Are Infusing "Community" Into Everything They Do

The food industry is a collective. From the dishwashers to the servers to the food purveyors and farmers, there is an entire symbiotic community that works in perfect delicious harmony.

For co-founders and CEOs Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, the foundation for Grove Bay Hospitality Group (and its multiple restaurants) is to always make sure that their "community" is taken care of—staff and patrons alike.

"Our industry has a bad rap of treating its people poorly, and if you focus on doing what's right, your business will flourish. At the end of the day, we are in the people business, the business of hospitality, not the food business," Balli tells People Chica.

Garcia-Menocal adds, "Serving others doesn't only mean our guests; it also means serving our people and our community."

The two restauranteurs also dive into how they both got their start in the business and what advice they'd give their younger selves.

Hospitality is an industry filled with many highs and lows, making it a career that isn't for the faint of heart. When did you realize this was the path you needed to embark on?

Francesco Balli: I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit and wanted to be my own boss. I grew up around that entrepreneurial environment with my father owning his own architecture and construction company but for a long time, I didn't know what business that would be for me.

My father always said, "Keep your eyes open; pay attention to what the world is telling you, and you will find what you're looking for, or it will find you." I realized that the restaurant business "picked me." I also always loved building things but didn't see myself as an architect.

Growing up, my dad would take me to his construction job sites on the weekends, so I grew up around construction. I loved the idea of building something that would stay there, and you could point to for years to come.

Ignacio Garcia-Menocal: I actually got into the restaurant business by dumb luck. I started my career as a CPA with Deloitte & Touche. Nearly 20 years ago, the Shula family reached out to me through some mutual contacts because they were looking to bring on a new Chief Financial Officer for their restaurant group.

Growing up in Miami and being a Don Shula and Miami Dolphins fan, taking on this role was a no-brainer for me, even though I didn't know anything about the restaurant industry other than [that] I love to eat and drink. Nonetheless, I took the leap, and I loved everything about it from the moment I started. I immediately realized this is the industry I would spend the rest of my career in, and here we are nearly two decades later.

You are linked to some of Miami's most well-known restaurants. What has been the biggest lesson you've learned about yourself as it pertains to managing such an extensive portfolio of restaurant concepts?

FB: I learned that focus, trust, and patience are critical in my day-to-day. There is not a lot of time in the day to address all the opportunities that arise, so I've learned to focus on the urgent items, trust in our corporate team members, and have patience with the flow of opportunities that arise each day, as they will continue to happen each and every day.

IGM: The biggest lesson we've learned is the importance of having a strong company culture, especially when you are growing rapidly, and staying true to those values. Our culture is led by our mission statement: to enhance people's lives, one person and one neighborhood at a time; and our four core values: exceptional hospitality, people-focused, community and performance.

We believe that if we focus on providing a great work environment for our people, empower and support our local community, and give our guests an exceptional dining experience, everything else will fall into place.

What is the one feeling or emotion you want folks to feel when dining at one of your restaurants? Why is this important to you?

FB: Happiness. I want people to feel happy when they dine at one of our restaurants. When we have an inviting ambiance, delicious food, and incredible service, our guests are able to let their guard down, sit back, and truly enjoy the experience. Offering guests [a] complete experience and providing that exceptional hospitality is what builds that bond and trust with a restaurant.

It's rewarding to have the opportunity to create these memorable moments with our guests and seeing people happy, telling their friends and families about restaurants—that's what makes it all worth it to me.

IGM: Restaurants can be transportive. A really wonderful meal at a restaurant can make you forget about the rest of the world, even if only temporarily, to fully enjoy being in that moment. That's what I want our guests to feel when they dine at one of Grove Bay's restaurants. We hope that, by taking care of their needs and paying attention to even the smallest detail, we can exceed our guests' expectations.

If you could give someone a piece of advice to help them along their way within the hospitality industry, what would it be?

FB: Treat people with dignity and respect. Our industry has a bad rap of treating its people poorly, and if you focus on doing what's right, your business will flourish. At the end of the day, we are in the people business, the business of hospitality, not the food business.

IGM: The restaurant industry is not for the faint of heart, but, in my opinion, someone can be very successful as long as they are passionate about hospitality and about serving others. Serving others doesn't only mean our guests; it also means serving our people and our community.

What advice would you give a younger you about how their journey would unfold?

FB: Patience, your journey will unfold slowly but beautifully. Stay the course.