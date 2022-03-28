Becky G, Lupita Nyong'o and Encanto: The Latino Gang Showed Up at the 2022 Academy Awards
Latinos and Hispanics showed their vibrant colors at the 2022 Oscars in full force. From top-tier nominations to outstanding performances, Latino talent blew away the crowd. Here are the best moments of the night.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Mexico City native of Kenyan descent appeared on the red carpet sporting a gold Prada dress—stealing fashion hearts everywhere.
In addition to her jaw-dropping style, Nyong'o's reaction to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock during the award show has reached meme status.
Rita Moreno
The 90-year-old West Side Story actress stunned, wearing a Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown with a feathered hat "from France."
Sebastián Yatra
The Colombian singer-songwriter and actor delighted the crowd with his performance of Encanto's hit song "Dos orugüitas," which was nominated for Best Original Song.
Ariana DeBose
The golden girl of the award season was crowned once more with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
Becky G
The singer joined the cast of Encanto to sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno," and sparkled in a nude-colored strapless dress on the red carpet.
"We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Luis Fonsi, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Becky G, Meghan Thee Stallion and more performed the iconic song live on the Oscar stage.
Germaine Franco
The Mexican American composer, who is the first Latina and woman of color ever to be nominated for an Academy Award under Best Original Score, brought her charm to the red carpet in this custom-made dress from Lydia Lavín.
Eugenio Derbez
The Mexican actor and comedian was part of the cast of CODA: Signs of the Heart, where he played "Mr. B." The movie home the Best Film award.
Rosie Perez
The iconic actress returned to the Oscars after almost three decades in a stunning red gown.
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz
The Spanish power couple supported each other as they were each nominated under Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.