6 Latinx Author Book Releases We're Excited About in 2023

From thrilling mysteries to novels that will move your soul, these six authors will take you on one magical ride this year.

Books can help us examine parts of us that may be hidden from plain sight. Other times, they force us to look at realities that we may never directly experience ourselves.

Regardless of the journey we are taken on, our hearts, minds, and souls will be forever changed by the magic a novel possesses.

The below Latinx authors have penned stories that will capture your mind and espíritu in a way no book has ever done before.

The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes | January 3

Ana Reyes pens a thrilling novel about a young woman who has to come to terms with her traumatic past.

What happens when Maya, the book's protagonist, has to go back to the subtle intersection of "memory and manipulation" to find out what happened to her friend Aubrey during her senior year of high school—and how it all ties back to the very mysterious Frank.

When Trying to Return Home by Jennifer Maritza McCauley | February 7

Jennifer Maritza McCauley's collection of stories in When Trying to Return Home seeks to give a voice to the Black American and Afro-Latino experience that has always been a part of America's complex history.

McCauley's book dives into the lasting effect that decisions can have on generations of families. From Puerto Rico to Pittsburgh to Louisiana to Miami, McCauley eloquently articulates the defining moments that establish the tone for the characters within her book.

Claire Jimenez's "What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez"

What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez | March 7

Claire Jimenez's debut novel examines the long-lasting effect that absence can have on the heart and the close ties we hold with the women in our family.

At the age of 12, Ruthy Ramirez disappeared without a trace—something that leaves her mother and sisters spiraling. Years later, they find they may have seen a "maybe Ruthy" on TV.

The Ramirez women set out on a road trip that becomes a defining moment in their relationship, forcing them to come to terms with the bonds they hold, "generational violence, colonialism, race, and silence."

The People Who Report More Stress by Alejandro Varela | April 4

Alejandro Varela's book perfectly captures the stories of the frustration of people who see the inequities in society fully knowing that there isn't much they can do to sway the needle forward.

The People Who Report More Stress dives into the topics of relationships, racism, and classism in a "humorous, sexy, and highly neurotic" way.

Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino

Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino | April 4

Melissa Coss Aquino pens a story about the inextricable bonds that tie us to one another. Aquino's Carmen and Grace follows the journey of two cousins who venture down the same path ultimately seeking vastly different futures.

Carmen and Grace examine the choices we make and how those decisions affect not only us but the people we love the most.

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro | April 18

V. Castro's The Haunting of Alejandra isn't your typical horror novel. In addition to the rich Mexican folklore laced throughout, it also dives into what it means to be a multi-hyphenate woman: a mother, a wife, and a daughter.

The novel's lead, Alejandra, is plagued by the ghostly apparition that wants to pull her into the darkness: La Llorona. Follow along as Alejandra digs into her past and taps into the power of her ancestors so she can save her future.