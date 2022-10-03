The Nuevo Generation: 6 Latinas Reshaping the Entertainment Industry
From being an advocate for underrepresented communities to trailblazing a path for future generations, these six Latinas are reshaping what it means to be a Latina in Hollywood with grace and poise. From Selena Gomez to Yalitza Aparicio, these ladies are definitely leading the pack.
Camila Cabello: The Self-Care Queen
In 2021 the 25-year-old Cuban-born singer, who has cemented her star power with songs like "Señorita" and "Bam Bam," has established herself as an outspoken proponent of body positivity and caring for yourself.
Cabello also helped launch The Healing Justice Project, which offers funding and mental health support to frontline activists.
In addition to her other accomplishments, she's also a big advocate for environmentalism.
Selena Gomez: The Multi-Hyphenate
From recording anthems like "Lose You to Love Me" and "Baila Conmigo" to producing and starring in streaming shows like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Gomez is a certified hitmaker.
The 30-year-old Texas native is also an outspoken supporter of Latina voices with her company July Moon Productions.
Through her company, Gomez is looking to spotlight untold stories, like the upcoming In the Shadow of the Mountain, a biopic of gay Peruvian climber Silvia Vasquez-Lavado.
Ariana DeBose: The Trailblazer
The 31-year-old actress has starred on Broadway in shows like Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and even hosted the Tony Awards.
In 2022, DeBose made history as the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
"I've chosen to hold tight to the belief I have something to offer," she says.
Yalitza Aparicio: The Indigenous Community Crusader
With her 2018 Oscar-nominated role as Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, the 28-year-old actress proved there is room for everyone at the table—specifically Indigenous-Latino talent.
Since then, the Oaxaca, Mexico-born actress continues to speak out for underrepresented communities.
Through her work as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, she speaks out and shines a light on gender equality, access to education and the rights of domestic workers.
Becky G: The Beauty Industry Advocate
The "MAMIII" singer, who became the youngest-ever CoverGirl ambassador at 15 in 2013, recognizes that Latinas need representation within the beauty industry, too.
In 2021, the 25-year-old singer-actress launched Treslúce Beauty, a cosmetics line that honors her Mexican heritage.
The "Fulanito" singer has also used her platform to speak out on numerous social issues regarding autism, cyberbullying and Latindad.
Rosalia: The Boundary-Breaker
The 30-year-old Catalan singer-songwriter first introduced the world to her melodic fusion of flamenco-pop with the 2018 album El mal querer.
She has since amassed an array of hits, like "Con altura" with Colombian singer J Balvin, "La noche de anoche" with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and "Despechá" off of her latest album, Motomami.
In 2019 she made history as the first Spanish-born performer to be nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys.