In 2021 the 25-year-old Cuban-born singer, who has cemented her star power with songs like "Señorita" and "Bam Bam," has established herself as an outspoken proponent of body positivity and caring for yourself.

Cabello also helped launch The Healing Justice Project, which offers funding and mental health support to frontline activists.

In addition to her other accomplishments, she's also a big advocate for environmentalism.