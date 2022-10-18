Latinas in Hollywood Show Off Their Power at Netflix Luncheon

Once again, Latinas have proved there's power in numbers and representation.

On Sunday, October 16, Netflix and ELLE hosted some of Hollywood's most prominent Latinas for a luncheon at Ka'teen in Los Angeles. Among the guests were actresses starring in Netflix film and series in 2022 including, Zoe Saldaña (From Scratch), Camila Mendes (Do Revenge), Lee Rodriguez (Never Have I Ever), Genesis Rodriguez (Umbrella Academy), Karla Souza (Day Shift), Melissa Fumero (Blockbuster), Aimee Garcia (Christmas with You) and Victoria Justice (A Perfect Pairing).

"I think this is the first event of its kind that I've been to where it's a bunch of Latina women celebrating each other, uplifting [each other], and encouraging each other to do more," Justice, said to ELLE.com. "I'm hopeful for more of that in the future. Hollywood has become more diversified, and I think it's so important because our world is so diverse. That needs to be reflected onscreen as much as possible. Latina women: we're strong, we've got a lot to say, and we've got a lot to prove, so it's really exciting."

Latina Luncheon Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Over the last year, the streaming service has cast 15 Latinas in leading roles that span from lawyers and artists to iconic roles such as Wednesday Addams, changing the narrative and giving voice to Latina talent.

"Today was a special day, bringing together many talented Latinas in front and behind the camera to celebrate their accomplishments in this industry, but also to ensure we champion the next generation of role models to come," said ELLE's Editor-in-Chief, Nina Garcia. "Representation in our community is paramount."

She continued, "We must elevate our Latin voices and come together to create more opportunities. We are strong, hardworking, talented, and driven, and so much more. We have much to be proud of, and today was a celebration of that."

Latina Luncheon Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

"We're still the most underrepresented group in Hollywood, statistically speaking," Mendes explained. "I think the start is creating more opportunities for Latinas to star. That's something we don't see still. I definitely want to be part of that—creating opportunities for Latina women to show their talent."

Now more than ever, representation is showing future generations of Latin artists that they can reach for their dreams.

Latina Luncheon Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

"I grew up not having that many people that I could look up to, that I related to," Justice said. "Just the other day I had someone come up to me saying she was so excited to meet me because I was one of the few Latina girls onscreen. That was such a big deal to her and it really touched me. This is something that people need in their lives: someone that they can identity with that looks like them."