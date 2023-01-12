Fashion Throwback: Here's What Latinas Wore to the Golden Globes in the 2000s
Get all the Y2K fashion inspo you need from some of our favorite celebs.
Salma Hayek
Wearing a gown from Cuban-American designer Narciso Rodriguez, the actress graced the awards in 2003 after receiving a Best Actress nomination for her work in Frida.
Rosario Dawson
In 2006, Dawson had just starred in Rent and chose an asymmetrical vintage Versace piece for the red carpet.
Jessica Alba
Alba was everywhere in 2006, including the Golden Globes where she wore an elegantly draped navy blue gown with a long train and subtle gradient.
Mariah Carey
In the midst of her Emancipation of Mimi era, the singer with Venezuelan roots went for a sleek updo and a silky black dress with a touch of sparkle.
Jennifer Lopez
Presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in 2009, JLo walked the carpet with Marc Anthony looking like a golden goddess in a glittering Marchesa gown.
Sofia Vergara
La colombiana had her breakout role in the United States with Modern Family in 2009 and was at the Golden Globes the following year looking fabulous in a classic blue column dress.
Zoe Saldaña
2010 was all about Avatar, so naturally, the star was there to support her film in a deep red Louis Vuitton design.
Christina Aguilera
After her role in Burlesque, the singer was at the 2010 Globes with co-star Cher in a silver and baby pink strapless gown.