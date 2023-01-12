Fashion Throwback: Here's What Latinas Wore to the Golden Globes in the 2000s

Por Laura Acosta Enero 12, 2023
Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage; KW/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Get all the Y2K fashion inspo you need from some of our favorite celebs.

Salma Hayek

Credit: KW/Getty Images

Wearing a gown from Cuban-American designer Narciso Rodriguez, the actress graced the awards in 2003 after receiving a Best Actress nomination for her work in Frida.

Rosario Dawson

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2006, Dawson had just starred in Rent and chose an asymmetrical vintage Versace piece for the red carpet.

Jessica Alba

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Alba was everywhere in 2006, including the Golden Globes where she wore an elegantly draped navy blue gown with a long train and subtle gradient.

Mariah Carey

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In the midst of her Emancipation of Mimi era, the singer with Venezuelan roots went for a sleek updo and a silky black dress with a touch of sparkle.

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in 2009, JLo walked the carpet with Marc Anthony looking like a golden goddess in a glittering Marchesa gown.

Sofia Vergara

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

La colombiana had her breakout role in the United States with Modern Family in 2009 and was at the Golden Globes the following year looking fabulous in a classic blue column dress.

Zoe Saldaña

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

2010 was all about Avatar, so naturally, the star was there to support her film in a deep red Louis Vuitton design.

Christina Aguilera

Credit: Getty Images

After her role in Burlesque, the singer was at the 2010 Globes with co-star Cher in a silver and baby pink strapless gown.

By Laura Acosta