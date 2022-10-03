Inspired Style: 6 Latinas Who Have Made Their Mark on the Fashion World
From red lipstick and hoops to vibrant colors, Latina style has always been iconic and trendsetting. Today's generation of Latinas proudly follows in the footsteps of their beloved pioneers adding their own modern twist.
What Makes These Latinas Stand Out?
We asked beauty industry expert Rea Ann Silva, Latina makeup artist and creator of the Beauty Blender, for her thoughts on why these stars' looks have and will last through the ages.
"I believe it's their commitment and consistency to their beauty and style," she explains. "They are fearless with what they wanted to project into the world. They have no fear of being 'too much' or 'too polite' with their identity."
Celia Cruz
Brightly colored hair may be par for the course these days, but when Cuban icon Celia Cruz paired vibrantly unapologetic wigs and outfits, she was blazing a trail for the generation of women and artists who would take centerstage years later.
Amara La Negra
Today, rising Afro-Latina stars like Amara La Negra boldly celebrate their natural beauty and unique, colorful style with the same unapologetic mindset established by Cruz decades earlier.
María Félix
Movie star glamour isn't exclusive to Hollywood. This Mexican actress wowed audiences in the 1940s with her coiffed waves and statement brows—setting the gold standard for what true style and flair looks like.
Eiza González
Stars like Eiza González still embody Félix's classic beauty, reaching for timeless, high-end designer silhouettes skillfuly paired with a stunning smokey eye makeup which highlights her natural beauty.
Selena Quintanilla
Although the world lost the beloved "Como la flor" singer in 1995, when she was just 23 years old, her style have made her a global fashion icon.
Quintanilla was know for pairing glamourous looks with her signature red lip said to be Chanel Beauty's discontinued crimson lipstick in Brick.
Jenna Ortega
We still see elements of Quintanilla's iconic on-stage and red carpet looks in young celebrities like Jenna Ortega.
Ortega is ushering in a new breed of actress that adds special elements of their heritage and culture not only into their looks but the work they do on-screen.
Alejandra Guzmán
The "Reina de corazones" has never lost sight of her rocker roots and has always leaned into punk, alternative styles regardless of the constant ebb-and-flow of fashion trends.
Xóchitl Gomez
On the red carpet, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress' fashion sense also shows off her rock star sensibilities and fearless attitude.
Gomez has established herself a red carpet darling by stepping outside the box and showing up in unique pieces that truly wow the crowd.
Ivy Queen
The Puerto Rican artist continues to push the envelope of what it means to be a game-changer with her music and fashion choices.
In the male-dominated reggaeton industry, the diva and pioneer has used her style as a form of empowerment and self-expression.
Karol G
Stars like the Colombian singer now follow in La Diva's footsteps, embracing colored hair and edgy looks on and off stage—proving that sexy and powerful can mean whatever you want it to.