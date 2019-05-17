7 Latina Sportscasters Who Are More Than Just a Pretty Face

By Bianca Richards
May 17, 2019 05:50 PM
As a young girl, I always found it disheartening that there was yet to be a Latina voice covering my favorite sports teams. Now as an “adult,” I am glad to see that women are taking the lead in the press box and on the sidelines, instilling hope and confidence in young fanatics who aspire to flourish in a male-dominated field.
Sarina Morales

The NYC born-and-raised Colombiana is a Syracuse alum and former EPSN SportsCenter Host. In 2018, Morales touched down in L.A., becoming a team reporter for the Los Angeles Rams. She carries her positive spirit everywhere she goes, keeping fans up-to-date with her energetic news coverage.

Marysol Castro

The Bronx native made sports media history by becoming the first female public address announcer not just for the New York Mets, but for Major League Baseball. Prior to her current position, she was the ESPN host of Premier Boxing Champions and served at multiple news outlets such as WPIX and News 12.

MJ Acosta

MJ Acosta is the only on-air Latina for the NFL network, appearing on NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay Morning, and NFL Up to the Minute. Prior to her current success, the bilingual Dominicana was a sports and entertainment reporter at WPLG-TV and also a Miami Dolphins Cheerleader!

Siera Santos

Santos was the first Latina staff member at NBC Sports Chicago, conducting sports coverage for the Chicago White Sox, hosting the midnight show Fast Break and co-hosting In the Loop.

Antonietta Collins

The daughter of renowned television reporter María Antonieta Collins, Antonietta is following in her mother’s footsteps by becoming one of the rising sportscasters at EPSN. Conducting sports coverage in both Spanish and English, Collins hopes to engage audiences with her bicultural identity.

Alanna Rizzo

Perhaps one of the greatest to do it, the six-time Emmy Award winner is the Los Angeles Dodgers reporter on Sports Net LA. Prior to this, she was a host on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk and Quick Pitch.

Jessica Mendoza

Mendoza started out on the field as an outfielder for the United States Women’s National Softball team, competing nationally and internationally. Her early moments in sports media began in the press box, covering the Women’s College World Series. She worked her way up through ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, ultimately leading to her current position in the booth for Sunday Night Baseball.

