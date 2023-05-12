The Latina founders of Talento Unlimited chat with People Chica about how they tirelessly work to help Latinas create their empires.

If there is something that Latinas know how to do, it's support each other.

Talento Unlimited founders and Chica Bosses, Cristy Clavijo-Kish and Michelle Rodríguez-Tápanes, have made it their mission to help elevate their hermanas so that they may reach the highest levels of their careers.

"The Latino community is in a constant fight to be valued and fairly paid amongst their peers. This is especially relevant to our business because it is very well-known that Hispanic influencers are creating new customers—from all markets—for their partner brands," the best friends tell People Chica.

They continue, "As such, fair compensation for their work is not only ethical but also a sound business decision. By investing in the Latino community, companies can tap into the community's purchasing power and loyalty while promoting a more equitable and just society."

Clavijo-Kish and Rodríguez-Tápanes, who will be hosting their Entre Mujeres event that celebrates women on June 2, discuss why they love what they get to do.

Your company, Talento Unlimited, is an agency that represents "a diverse community of creators" and works to educate brands on how they can truly connect with multicultural audiences. What is your favorite part about what you get to do?

The ability to help creators monetize their vision and in many ways build their channels into bigger media companies with various revenue streams including content partnerships, spokesperson opportunities, and book deals.

They always say that you shouldn't go into business with your family or your best friend, but you've disproven that with your partnership. What is the biggest lesson you've learned about each other as it pertains to your work?

We each contribute a very specific skill set and role for the business that directly drives revenue goals and our overall expansion. We're better together than apart and we're still having fun! We do carve out time for our friendship, and in those moments we don't talk about the business.

That Latino culture is vibrant, rich, and deeply rooted in community. How does your sense of community propel the work you do at Talento Unlimited?

It's central to all we do. We're constantly thinking about how we help our creators support their online communities through the paid campaign content they develop (most of the time featuring some sort of service and advice angle) and the organic content they produce. It's actually how the idea for our latest event concept came to life: Entre Mujeres.

The event aims to provide resources and tools for Latinas and women of color who've been in the [United States] (or are in some sort of transitional phase) and need guidance. Attendees will be immersed in a morning of community and connection, with conversations led by our incredible featured speakers Lilibeth Ramirez, Anabelle Blum, and Cari Garcia.

One of the services you provide is wage negotiations in an effort to help creators of color earn more money for their work. With the gender pay gap where it is, and Latinas getting the least amount, why did you feel this was something super important that you wanted to provide your clients?

The Latino community is in a constant fight to be valued and fairly paid amongst their peers. This is especially relevant to our business because it is very well-known that Hispanic influencers are creating new customers—from all markets—for their partner brands. As a consumer group, Latinos are known for their brand loyalty, and introducing them to new options presents a direct growth opportunity for companies.

Furthermore, many Hispanic influencers create bilingual content, making them uniquely positioned to reach a broader audience. As such, fair compensation for their work is not only ethical but also a sound business decision. By investing in the Latino community, companies can tap into the community's purchasing power and loyalty while promoting a more equitable and just society.

Life isn't linear and it takes us on many different paths. What do you think your inner little girl would tell you about the road you've followed?

We are aware of the unique challenges that come with breaking down stereotypes and cultural barriers. Those little Cuban girls who are first-generation born in the U.S. from Miami have made their immigrant parents and families proud by kicking all sorts of stereotypes to the curb, from ageism to business philosophy. We are setting new standards for Latina entrepreneurs and beyond!