Latina Icons: These 6 Women Showed the World the Meaning of ¡Si Se Puede!

The embodiment of a triple threat, López is known for killing it as an actress, singer and dancer.

The boricua from the Bronx has become one of the most influential Latina artists in the world—named by Forbes as The World's Most Powerful Celebrity in 2018.

López has created a legacy that is filled with chart-topping hits like "Jenny From the Block" and "Let's Get Loud," a history-making Pepsi Super Bowl halftime performance and films like The Cell, Maid in Manhattan and Hustlers.