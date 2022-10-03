Latina Icons: These 6 Women Showed the World the Meaning of ¡Si Se Puede!
Before Karol G and Jenna Ortega graced screens and stages everywhere, Latinas from every corner of the entertainment industry were paving a way for the next generation to rise up. From Jennifer López to Gloria Estefan, these are our top six Latina icons.
Jennifer López
The embodiment of a triple threat, López is known for killing it as an actress, singer and dancer.
The boricua from the Bronx has become one of the most influential Latina artists in the world—named by Forbes as The World's Most Powerful Celebrity in 2018.
López has created a legacy that is filled with chart-topping hits like "Jenny From the Block" and "Let's Get Loud," a history-making Pepsi Super Bowl halftime performance and films like The Cell, Maid in Manhattan and Hustlers.
Shakira
The Barranquillera has been hailed as the "Queen of Latin Music" after her impactful crossover to the global market.
She made her Latin breakthrough with Pies descalzos in 1995 and has sold 80 million records worldwide.
The Colombian star has won 357 awards and amassed 818 nominations throughout her career, including three Grammy awards and 12 Latin Grammy awards.
Christina Aguilera
Aguilera has stayed true to her Latin roots since day one, releasing her first Spanish studio album Mi reflejo in 2000 and ninth studio album Aguilera in 2022.
The musical icon was named as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World, with her four-octave vocal range that has been recognized as the "Voice of A Generation."
The singer has also flexed her acting muscles with films like Burlesque and coached new generations of singers on The Voice as a coach from 2011 to 2016.
Sofía Vergara
As the highest-paid actress on television with her role as Gloria on Modern Family, this Colombian powerhouse has shown the world how far Latinas can go.
Her unapologetic Colombian accent hasn't stopped her from earning several nominations: four Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes and winning two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Salma Hayek
The Mexican actress rose from telenovelas to become one of Hollywood's most coveted stars.
Aside from Hayek's timeless beauty, she has established herself as a prominent producer and director.
Hayek received an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for her role as Frida Kahlo in Frida and won the Kering Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.
Gloria Estefan
The voice that made the world rise and dance the conga continues to shine.
The Cuban American singer and businesswoman is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a seven-time Grammy Award winner and has been named one of the greatest artists of all time repeatedly by Billboard and VH1.
Estefan has also showed the world that she has serious acting chops by appearing in shows like Glee and Fraiser as well as films like Music of the Heart and HBO's record-breaking film Father of the Bride.