It's Latina Equal Pay Day: Time to Close the Gap

Over the course of the average Latina's career, they will lose out on over a million dollars compared to white men.

October 21 is Latina Equal Pay Day, marking the approximate time it would take Latinas to earn the same as what her non-Hispanic white men counterparts made last year. Yes, you read that right. It took Latinas almost 22 months of work—10 extra months of the current calendar year—to earn the same as what non-Hispanic white men made in 2020.

The statistics are astounding. According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, Latinas in the U.S. are paid 43% less than white men and 28% less than white women. On average, Latinas make $0.57 per every dollar earned by a white non-Hispanic man.

The gap starts early, and it widens for educated Latinas, with the largest gap appearing for Latinas with a bachelor's degree, earning 35% less than white men on average, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor statistics.

It is easy to assume that Latinas face this pay gap due to a large concentration in lower-paying roles or careers. However, statistics prove that even in "high-level" jobs, Latinas are paid less than white men. The U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey shows that, on average, Latina nurses earned 28% less than white male nurses; Latina sales professionals made 51% less than their male co-workers; Latina Chefs made 27% less than white male chefs. The gap was lowest for computer and mathematical occupations.

It's time to put our jefa pants on and close the gap once and for all. Here are some ways in which Latinas can take action toward negotiating a better salary. Let's go, chicas!

Ask for more

Don't be afraid of asking for what you deserve. Be open with your manager, colleagues, and others about your responsibilities and your wage disparities. Latinas are asking for promotions and raises at similar rates to white men. Still, for about 100 men promoted to manager positions, only 71 Latinas climb the corporate ladder, according to Leanin.org.

2. Advocate, vote, and join groups that support equal pay for equal work

You are not alone. Every single Latina out there is fighting the exact cause. Push your Senator to support the Paycheck Fairness Act. This bill establishes the "National Award for Pay Equity in the Workplace for an employer who has made a substantial effort to eliminate pay disparities between men and women. It also establishes the National Equal Pay Enforcement Task Force to address compliance, public education, and enforcement of equal pay laws."

3. Know your data points

According to the Latina Women's Law Center, throughout the average Latina's career, they will lose out on over a million dollars compared to white men. It's not just about a single paycheck. Knowing the facts will help you formulate a better argument and advocate for fair pay with the right tools.

4. Know your worth

You didn't get to where you are without hard work and sacrifice. Be empowered to ask for exactly what you deserve, and don't settle for a wage that undervalues your knowledge or skills.

5. Break generational poverty

