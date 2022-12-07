Playing Catch-Up: It Took Latinas 2 Years to Make the Same as Caucasian Men in 2021

Latina Equal Pay Day is from December 8 to 9 in the United States, marking the approximate time it would take Latinas to earn the same as what their non-Hispanic caucasian men counterparts made last year.

That's right, it took Latinas almost 24 months of work, or 12 extra months of the current calendar year to earn the same as what non-Hispanic caucasian men made in 2021.

According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, Latinas in the U.S. are paid 43% less than caucasian men and 28% less than caucasian women. On average, Latinas who work full-time make $0.57 per every dollar earned by a caucasian non-Hispanic man, while those who work part-time make only $0.54.

Mid adult businesswoman using laptop and looking away Credit: Getty Images / 10'000 Hours

More than 50 years after the passage of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, Latinas continue to have the largest gap in pay range, with the gap widening for educated Latinas with a bachelor's degree, earning 35% less than caucasian men on average, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor statistics.

Additionally, statistics show that career choices or positions in lower-paying roles have little to do with the gap—even in "high-level" jobs, Latinas are paid less.

The U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey shows that, on average, Latina nurses earned 28% less than caucasian male nurses; Latina sales professionals made 51% less than their male co-workers; Latina chefs made 27% less than caucasian male chefs. The gap was lowest for computer and mathematical occupations.

Confident businesswoman with arms crossed while colleagues sitting in background at office Credit: Getty Images / Maskot

Although other equal pay days are observed throughout the year, Latinas tend to be left for last as it takes longer to reach the figures and continues to get longer each year. Here are three ways in which you can begin advocating for equal pay for equal work.

Get Educated and Stay Informed

The more you know, the more you can fight and advocate for your rights. Most Latinas are unaware of the pay gap, but with the right tools can ask for raises and promotions at similar rates to caucasian men.

According to the Latina Women's Law Center, throughout the average Latina's career, they will lose out on over a million dollars compared to caucasian men.

It's not just about a single paycheck. Knowing the facts will help you formulate a better argument and advocate for fair pay with the right tools.

Female doctor discussing with patient in medical room at hospital Credit: Getty Images / Maskot

Advocate for the Paycheck Fairness Act

This bill establishes that the "National Award for Pay Equity in the Workplace for an employer who has made a substantial effort to eliminate pay disparities between men and women. It also establishes the National Equal Pay Enforcement Task Force to address compliance, public education, and enforcement of equal pay laws."

Let Go of Generational Guilt and Ask for More