From masterclasses to books, these six resources will help you gain the necessary tools to take you and your business to the next level.

Being an entrepreneur can be hard, which is why business owners constantly seek resources to help them elevate their negocios.

While many resources are available on the internet, the following six are specifically geared toward helping Latinas and Latine femmes level up their businesses with practical and actionable advice.

Anda, chica—check out the six resources below and make your dreams come true.

Courses

We All Grow Latina

From business fundamentals to figuring out how to harness your money's power as a tool, We All Grow Latina's classes will help you acquire the necessary tools to help keep you on your toes.

Availability through their free AMIGAS community, weallgrowlatina.com

Social Curator

In today's day and age, social media is an important aspect of our day-to-day, especially that of a business owner. Fellow entrepreneur and photographer Jasmine Starr wants to break down some of the best social media practices to help make your life easier.

S.O.S. Selling on Social, $197, socialcurator.com

Latina Entrepreneurs

Starting a business can be one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences a person can embark on, and Latina Entrepreneurs wants to help lay the groundwork with their Academy so that you can always put your best foot forward.

Latina Entrepreneurs Academy, latinaentrepreneurs.co

Books

Leapfrog: The New Revolution for Women Entrepreneurs by Nathalie Molina Niño and Sara Grace

Leapfrog wants to level the startup and entrepreneurial playing field by laying down the 411 on what every business owner needs to know about venturing into the world of negocios.

Leapfrog: The New Revolution for Women Entrepreneurs, $12.81, amazon.com

Jefa in Training: The Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women by Ashley K. Stoyanov Ojeda

Stoyanov Ojeda's Jefa in Training is part book, workbook and hype amiga. From the motivational quotes at the beginning of every chapter to the thoughtful exercises that help you craft your mission and vision, Jefa in Training is here to see you succeed.

Jefa in Training: The Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women, $17.19, target.com

Permission to Offend by Rachel Luna

Sometimes we become our own glass ceilings and keep ourselves from truly achieving greatness. Luna's book wants to remind you that you have permission to be unapologetically you in all facets of your life.