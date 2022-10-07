Alexis Bledel, Tori Kelly and More, 9 Actresses You Didn't Know Were Latinas
Latinas come in all shapes and skin tones—something that continues to confuse folks everywhere (even the Latin community itself!). This #HispanicHeritageMonth we're highlighting nine actresses who many don't know are of Latin descent.
Aubrey Plaza
The Parks and Recreation alumna is half Puerto Rican and half Irish.
She claims people often don't think she's boricua, however, she fully identifies as Puerto Rican.
"I identify with my Puerto Rican family probably more than anything else," she said in an interview with the podcast Highly Relevant. "The Puerto Rican side of my family, that was just home to me."
Alexis Bledel
The Gilmore Girls actress grew up in a Spanish-speaking household to Argentinian parents.
Bella Thorne
The movie star embraces her Latinidad to the max. She is of Cuban, Italian and Irish descent.
In an Instagram post, she expressed how she embraces her Cuban heritage.
"Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage...to wear my heritage on my skin," she wrote.
"It's just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are...and everyone wants u to be something else :/ I LOVE MY CUBAN HERITAGE," Thorne expressed.
Sara Paxton
The Sydney White actress was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, but is half-Mexican.
Tori Kelly
The American singer-songwriter and Sing actress is Puerto Rican, Irish and Jamaican.
"My dad is half Puerto Rican and half Jamaican, and I'm very proud of that Caribbean side of me," she told People Chica.
"I'm inspired by gospel, pop music, R&B, rock and I want to get into some reggae. Maybe I'll do a Caribbean album at some point," Kelly asserts.
Q'orianka Kilcher
The actress who played Pocahontas in The New World, is Peruvian of Quechua-Huachipaeri descent.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen's Gambit star was born in Miami, FL, to parents of Argentinian and British descent.
Growing up she spent ample time bouncing between Argentina and the United Kingdom.
Alex Meneses
The ALMA Award-nominated actress is the daughter of a Ukranian father and Mexican American mother.
Auli'i Cravalho
The Moana and Little Mermaid Live! star has a very multi-cultural background.
The Hawaii-born actress is of Chinese, Portuguese, Puerto Rican and Irish descent.
"[P]eople surprised i'm latin like cravalho is hawaiian or something," she quips in a tweet.