The movie star embraces her Latinidad to the max. She is of Cuban, Italian and Irish descent.

In an Instagram post, she expressed how she embraces her Cuban heritage.

"Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage...to wear my heritage on my skin," she wrote.

"It's just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are...and everyone wants u to be something else :/ I LOVE MY CUBAN HERITAGE," Thorne expressed.