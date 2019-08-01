The Families of Latinx Urban Music Stars

By Lena Hansen
August 01, 2019 05:57 PM
It's all about la familia! Check out these family pics by Ozuna, Anuel AA, Cardi B and Karol G.
ANUEL'S PRIDE

Instagram/ Anuel AA

Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA enjoys being a dad to Pablo Anuel, 7, from a previous relationship with Astrid Cuevas.

LITTLE ANUEL

Instagram/ Anuel AA

The singer’s fans have noticed how much his son looks like him and comment on his loving posts with the boy.

MOTIVATION

Instagram/ Anuel AA

Anuel’s son is the singer’s biggest motivation to keep achieving his goals.

DYNAMIC DUO

Instagram/ Anuel AA

Anuel AA is crazy about his “Bebecita” Karol G. The Colombian reggaeton star has opened up about wanting a wedding overlooking the ocean and many kids with Anuel AA.

BIRTHDAY GIRL

IG/Cardi B

Cardi B shared this sweet photo celebrating her daughter’s first birthday.

CARDI'S PRINCESS

IG/cardib ♡fan page♡

The Dominican American rapper’s life was totally transformed by the birth of her daughter, Kulture.

HIGH FIVE!

IG/Cardi B

The baby is the number-one priority for the Hustlers star and her husband, rapper Offset.

MAGIC MOMENTS

Instagram/ Ozuna

Reggaeton star Ozuna is also a proud dad of two and husband to Taina Marie Melendez.

HIS MUSE

Instagram/ Ozuna

The singer has thanked his wife publicly for her support and unconditional love throughout the years, and dedicated the song “Corazón de seda” to her.

FAMILY MAN

Instagram/ @OzunaPR

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ozuna thanked his family for turning him from a boy into a man and teaching him responsibility.

