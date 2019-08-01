The Families of Latinx Urban Music Stars

ANUEL'S PRIDE
Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA enjoys being a dad to Pablo Anuel, 7, from a previous relationship with Astrid Cuevas.
LITTLE ANUEL
The singer’s fans have noticed how much his son looks like him and comment on his loving posts with the boy.
MOTIVATION
Anuel’s son is the singer’s biggest motivation to keep achieving his goals.
DYNAMIC DUO
Anuel AA is crazy about his “Bebecita” Karol G. The Colombian reggaeton star has opened up about wanting a wedding overlooking the ocean and many kids with Anuel AA.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Cardi B shared this sweet photo celebrating her daughter’s first birthday.
CARDI'S PRINCESS
The Dominican American rapper’s life was totally transformed by the birth of her daughter, Kulture.
HIGH FIVE!
The baby is the number-one priority for the Hustlers star and her husband, rapper Offset.
MAGIC MOMENTS
Reggaeton star Ozuna is also a proud dad of two and husband to Taina Marie Melendez.
HIS MUSE
The singer has thanked his wife publicly for her support and unconditional love throughout the years, and dedicated the song “Corazón de seda” to her.
FAMILY MAN
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ozuna thanked his family for turning him from a boy into a man and teaching him responsibility.