Watch the Trailer for 'Latin Music Queens' Starring Thalía, Farina, and Sofía Reyes

On Monday, Facebook Watch announced the upcoming premiere of a new show called Latin Music Queens, featuring Thalía, Farina, and Sofía Reyes. The show, which debuts this Thursday, will follow the three superstars as they team up for new music, and will also find them sharing "intimate stories" from their personal lives and careers. Watch the first trailer below.

Despite the global shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Thalía, who also serves as an executive producer on the show with her husband Tommy Mottola, has had a busy year. She released the hit single "Ya Tú Me Conoces" with Mau y Ricky in January, co-hosted Premio Lo Nuestro with Pitbull in February, and released her second children's album in May. In August, she released her new single "La Luz" with Myke Towers.

Image zoom Uriel Santana

Meanwhile, Farina is working on a new album called Mejor Que Yo, her first since 2012. Earlier this summer, she collaborated with Thalía and Leslie Shaw on "Estoy Soltera." Reyes, who signed with Prince Royce at just 12 years old, recently collaborated with Michael Bublé and the Barenaked Ladies to support Canadian frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Destiny put us together," Thalía says in the trailer, noting that it's been "empowering" to have them as friends and colleagues. "I'm blessed to have Farina and Sofía by my side. ... There is male domination in the music charts. The three of us are women that are changing that."