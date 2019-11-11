10 Iconic Latin Grammys Moments Through the Years

By
November 11, 2019 06:17 PM
Ahead of this year's ceremony, take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments from the past 19 years of Latin music's biggest night.
CHOQUIBTOWN

The Colombian group performed at the the 11th Latin Grammys, held in 2010 in Las Vegas.

CALLE 13

The Puerto Rican duo won nine awards out of their 10 nominations at the 2011 ceremony.

JESSE & JOY

The duo won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2012.

MALUMA AND BECKY G

Becky G and the Colombian heartthrob brought the heat to the 2013 Latin Grammys with their performance of “La Temperatura.” 

PITBULL, WISIN AND CHRIS BROWN

Chris Brown joined Wisin and Pitbull during the 15th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2014.

MANÁ AND LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE 

After their performance in 2015, Maná and Los Tigres del Norte empowered Latinos to vote with a sign reading, “United Latinos don’t vote for the racists.”

MARC ANTHONY AND JENNIFER LOPEZ

La Diva del Bronx and ex-husband Marc Anthony performed at the 2016 Latin Grammys and shared a kiss that went viral.

VICTOR MANUELLE AND LUIS FONSI

The salsero joined Fonsi for a performance of his smash hit “Despacito” in 2017.

BAD BUNNY, MARC ANTHONY AND WILL SMITH

The trio performed their hit “Esta Rico” live for the first time at the 2018 Latin Grammys.

THIS YEAR

This year’s nominations angered many stars for seemingly neglecting genres like reggaeton, urbano and trap. Artists like Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny spoke out against the show on social media.

