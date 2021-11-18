Las Vegas is heating up tonight with the live broadcast of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (it will air on Univision at 8 pm EST). Get ready to witness more history-making moments with the comeback of Christina Aguilera, a moving tribute to the iconic Panamanian musician, actor and activist Rubén Blades as well as spellbinding performances from top acts like Ozuna, Myke Towers, C. Tangana and many others. ¡Que comience la fiesta!