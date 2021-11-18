From Bad Bunny to Anitta, here's your complete guide to the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys Awards

Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 18, 2021

Las Vegas is heating up tonight with the live broadcast of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (it will air on Univision at 8 pm EST). Get ready to witness more history-making moments with the comeback of Christina Aguilera, a moving tribute to the iconic Panamanian musician, actor and activist Rubén Blades as well as spellbinding performances from top acts like Ozuna, Myke Towers, C. Tangana and many others. ¡Que comience la fiesta!

Empezar galería

1 de 10

"Rediscovering Life Through Music"

Credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

According to a statement by the Latin Recording Academy®, this year's theme wants to "invite audiences to rediscover what's important in life using music as a storyline." 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 10

Gloria Estefan is setting the tone for the night

Credit: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

The Latin music icon will open the show alongside other music greats like Carlinhos Brown, Anitta, Pedro Capó, Diego Torres, Giulia Be and Farina with a medley of "Magalenha," "Cuando hay amor" and "Abriendo puertas."

3 de 10

Camilo Echeverry is set to win big

Credit: Photo by C Brandon/Redferns

The Colombian singer-songwriter is leading the nominations with a whopping 10 Latin Grammy nods under categories like Record of The Year, Song of The Year and Album of The Year. 

Anuncio

4 de 10

Bad Bunny nabs four nominations

Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

El Conejo Malo doesn't stay behind when it comes to getting nominated. He's up for four nominations under the Album of the Year, Best Urban Music Album, Best Rap/Hip Hop Song and Best Urban Song categories.

5 de 10

Anitta is bringing Brazil to the stage

Credit: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images

The Brazilian superstar has proven she is here to stay and is taking to the Latin Grammy stage to show the world what she's all about. Perhaps fans will see her performing her new hit "Envolver."

6 de 10

Christina Aguilera returns to the Latin Grammy stage

Credit: Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

The "Pero me acuerdo de tí" singer made her Latin Grammy debut at the first celebration in 2000. Now she's back to perform her hit female empowerment song "Pa mis muchachas" alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 10

Rubén Blades is the Person of the Year

Credit: Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

The Panamanian music icon is this year's honoree and is set to receive a touching tribute at the award ceremony. Per the Latin Recording Academy®, he is being honored tonight for his "continued commitment to fighting for social justice around the world." 

8 de 10

Cuba takes centerstage

Credit: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cuban artists Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno will be taking to the stage to give a stirring performance of the Cuban liberation anthem "Patria y vida." The song has also been nominated under the Best Song and Best Urban Song categories.

9 de 10

Juanes pays tribute to Juan Gabriel

Credit: Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images

The Colombian singer will be paying homage to the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel with a new version of "No tengo dinero" alongside Café Tacvba's Rubén Albarrán and Meme. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 10

C. Tangana is the second most nominated artist

Credit: Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images

The Spanish-born rapper is up for five nominations at tonight's awards. What will he take home?

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván