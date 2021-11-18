From Bad Bunny to Anitta, here's your complete guide to the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys Awards
Las Vegas is heating up tonight with the live broadcast of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (it will air on Univision at 8 pm EST). Get ready to witness more history-making moments with the comeback of Christina Aguilera, a moving tribute to the iconic Panamanian musician, actor and activist Rubén Blades as well as spellbinding performances from top acts like Ozuna, Myke Towers, C. Tangana and many others. ¡Que comience la fiesta!
"Rediscovering Life Through Music"
According to a statement by the Latin Recording Academy®, this year's theme wants to "invite audiences to rediscover what's important in life using music as a storyline."
Gloria Estefan is setting the tone for the night
The Latin music icon will open the show alongside other music greats like Carlinhos Brown, Anitta, Pedro Capó, Diego Torres, Giulia Be and Farina with a medley of "Magalenha," "Cuando hay amor" and "Abriendo puertas."
Camilo Echeverry is set to win big
The Colombian singer-songwriter is leading the nominations with a whopping 10 Latin Grammy nods under categories like Record of The Year, Song of The Year and Album of The Year.
Bad Bunny nabs four nominations
El Conejo Malo doesn't stay behind when it comes to getting nominated. He's up for four nominations under the Album of the Year, Best Urban Music Album, Best Rap/Hip Hop Song and Best Urban Song categories.
Anitta is bringing Brazil to the stage
The Brazilian superstar has proven she is here to stay and is taking to the Latin Grammy stage to show the world what she's all about. Perhaps fans will see her performing her new hit "Envolver."
Christina Aguilera returns to the Latin Grammy stage
The "Pero me acuerdo de tí" singer made her Latin Grammy debut at the first celebration in 2000. Now she's back to perform her hit female empowerment song "Pa mis muchachas" alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.
Rubén Blades is the Person of the Year
The Panamanian music icon is this year's honoree and is set to receive a touching tribute at the award ceremony. Per the Latin Recording Academy®, he is being honored tonight for his "continued commitment to fighting for social justice around the world."
Cuba takes centerstage
Cuban artists Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno will be taking to the stage to give a stirring performance of the Cuban liberation anthem "Patria y vida." The song has also been nominated under the Best Song and Best Urban Song categories.
Juanes pays tribute to Juan Gabriel
The Colombian singer will be paying homage to the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel with a new version of "No tengo dinero" alongside Café Tacvba's Rubén Albarrán and Meme.
C. Tangana is the second most nominated artist
The Spanish-born rapper is up for five nominations at tonight's awards. What will he take home?