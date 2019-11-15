The 10 Best Looks From the 2019 Latin Grammys

November 15, 2019 05:08 PM
Bad Bunny, Sofia Carson, Roselyn Sanchez and more shut down the red carpet with their fabulous looks. Take a look at some of our favorite fits from Thursday night.
BAD BUNNY

PHOTO: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES

El Conejo Malo shined on stage with a rhinestone face mask.

CHOQUIBTOWN

PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES

The Colombian trio hit the red carpet in black and red.

SOFIA CARSON

PHOTO: JOHN PARRA/GETTY IMAGES

Sofia looked stunning in voluminous pink.

MIGUEL AND NAZANIN MANDI

PHOTO: LESTER COHEN/GETTY IMAGES

One of our favorite couples pulled up in all black everything.

ANITTA

PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES

Anitta slayed with this 1920s-esque hairstyle. 

PEDRO CAPÓ

PHOTO: MINDY SMALL/GETTY IMAGES

Pedro Capó celebrated his birthday with two wins last night: Song of the Year and Best Urban Performance.

ROSELYN SANCHEZ

PHOTO: MINDY SMALL/GETTY IMAGES

Roselyn Sanchez, co-host for the evening, glowed from head to toe.

OZUNA

PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES

Ozuna walked the carpet in this black-and-gold suit.

THALÍA

PHOTO: JOHN PARRA/GETTY IMAGES

Thalía showed off her sexy side with this cutout burgundy dress.

ROSALÍA

PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES)

La Rosalía preened in polka dots. 

