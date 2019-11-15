The 10 Best Looks From the 2019 Latin Grammys

Bad Bunny, Sofia Carson, Roselyn Sanchez and more shut down the red carpet with their fabulous looks. Take a look at some of our favorite fits from Thursday night.
BAD BUNNY
PHOTO: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES
El Conejo Malo shined on stage with a rhinestone face mask.
CHOQUIBTOWN
PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES
The Colombian trio hit the red carpet in black and red.
SOFIA CARSON
PHOTO: JOHN PARRA/GETTY IMAGES
Sofia looked stunning in voluminous pink.
MIGUEL AND NAZANIN MANDI
PHOTO: LESTER COHEN/GETTY IMAGES
One of our favorite couples pulled up in all black everything.
ANITTA
PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES
Anitta slayed with this 1920s-esque hairstyle.
PEDRO CAPÓ
PHOTO: MINDY SMALL/GETTY IMAGES
Pedro Capó celebrated his birthday with two wins last night: Song of the Year and Best Urban Performance.
ROSELYN SANCHEZ
PHOTO: MINDY SMALL/GETTY IMAGES
Roselyn Sanchez, co-host for the evening, glowed from head to toe.
OZUNA
PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES
Ozuna walked the carpet in this black-and-gold suit.
THALÍA
PHOTO: JOHN PARRA/GETTY IMAGES
Thalía showed off her sexy side with this cutout burgundy dress.
ROSALÍA
PHOTO: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES)
La Rosalía preened in polka dots.