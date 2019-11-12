10 Reasons to Watch the 2019 Latin Grammys

RICKY MARTIN
The Latin Grammy Awards will air live from Las Vegas this Thursday at 8 p.m. on Univision. Ricky Martin will be co-hosting! Keep reading to find out why else you should tune in to one of music’s biggest nights!
ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ
Actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will be the show’s co-hosts with Ricky Martin.
OZUNA
Reggaeton star Ozuna will take the stage for a performance.
ANITTA
Brazilian singer Anitta is also one of the evening’s main attractions.
BAD BUNNY
Trap star Bad Bunny will bring his unique music and style to the show.
SECH
Panamanian star Sech is another one of the ceremony’s featured performers.
PRINCE ROYCE
Another performer not to miss? Bachata crooner Prince Royce.
DAYANARA TORRES
Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will be presenting an award and will be honored as a Leading Lady of Entertainment.
SEBASTIAN YATRA
Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra will serenade the audience.
ALICIA KEYS
Alicia Keys will be in the house! Will she be joining Pedro Capó to sing her hypnotic version of “Calma”? Tune in to find out!