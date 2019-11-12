10 Reasons to Watch the 2019 Latin Grammys

By Lena Hansen
November 12, 2019 03:40 PM
Ozuna, Anitta, Bad Bunny and more Latinx stars will be performing at this year's Latin Grammys, co-hosted by Ricky Martin. Here are other powerful reasons to tune in to the show, airing live from Las Vegas this Thursday on Univision.
Empezar galería

1 de 11

RICKY MARTIN

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Latin Grammy Awards will air live from Las Vegas this Thursday at 8 p.m. on Univision. Ricky Martin will be co-hosting! Keep reading to find out why else you should tune in to one of music’s biggest nights! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will be the show’s co-hosts with Ricky Martin.

3 de 11

OZUNA

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Reggaeton star Ozuna will take the stage for a performance.

Advertisement

4 de 11

ANITTA

John Parra/Getty Images

Brazilian singer Anitta is also one of the evening’s main attractions.

5 de 11

BAD BUNNY

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Trap star Bad Bunny will bring his unique music and style to the show.

6 de 11

SECH

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Panamanian star Sech is another one of the ceremony’s featured performers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

PRINCE ROYCE

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Another performer not to miss? Bachata crooner Prince Royce.

8 de 11

DAYANARA TORRES

Mezcalent

Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will be presenting an award and will be honored as a Leading Lady of Entertainment.

9 de 11

SEBASTIAN YATRA

UMLE/Universal Latino

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra will serenade the audience.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

ALICIA KEYS

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys will be in the house! Will she be joining Pedro Capó to sing her hypnotic version of “Calma”? Tune in to find out!

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://peopleenespanol.com