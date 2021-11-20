In Case You Missed It: Best Moments from the 2021 Latin Grammys!
The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards were packed with incredible performances, emotional speeches and the unified voice of Latin artists everywhere.
From tributes to legends like Johnny Ventura and Rubén Blades to a moving performance of "Patria y vida," it was a night to remember. Here are some of biggest highlights from the show!
"Patria y vida" Celebrates an Emotional Win
The Cuban rap anthem, which speaks out against the country's regime, took home the award under the Song of the Year and Best Urban Song categories. The artists also brought down the house with a riveting and emotional performance of the song.
Bad Bunny Sets the Stage on Fire
The Puerto Rican singer surprised everyone with his performance of his rock song "Maldita pobreza" after winning the awards for Best Urban Music Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for "Booker T."
Christina Aguilera Taps into Girl Power
The icon came in hot with red hair and a dominatrix-style outfit to perform her song "Pa' mis muchachas" alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.
C. Tangana Wins Big for His Album El Madrileño
The Spanish rapper took home three awards for Best Alternative Song for "Nominao," Best Pop/Rock Song for "Hong Kong" and Best Engineered Album for El Madrileño.
Camilo Reveals The Name of His Baby
Not only did the Colombian singer dazzle with his performance, but he took home four awards last night. In his acceptance speech for Mis Manos, he thanked his baby, Índigo, who he is expecting with wife Evaluna Montaner.
Alejandro Fernández and Maná Team Up
The Mexican superstars performed the iconic Maná song "Mariposa traicionera."
Gloria Estefan Brings the House Down
Estefan's grand opening—which included Anitta, Farina, Diego Torres, Giulia Be and Pedro Castro—consisted of a medley of "Abriendo puertas," "Cuando hay amor" and "Magalenha."
Residente Pays Tribute to Rubén Blades
Before giving him the award for Person of the Year, Residente made audiences tear up with his moving speech for the Panamanian icon. "Thanks to you...I never felt alone because you left me a universe full of characters that became my family," the Puerto Rican artist said.
Juan Luis Guerra Gives Medley of Greatest Hits
The Dominican star took home five awards for his album Privé and also performed some of his most popular songs.