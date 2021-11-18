Dive into this refresher of great Latin moments before the live broadcast of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Get up y baila! Relive the top Latin Grammy Awards moments of all time

It's award season again and Hollywood is kicking it off with the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards happening in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 18 at 8 pm on Univision. Like every year, 2021 will host an incredible line-up performances and fashion moments from nominees like Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Camilo, Bad Bunny and more.

Throughout the years, the ceremony has brought fans unforgettable moments from some of the most iconic Latin performers. To celebrate the achievements of these artists, we've put together a list of some of the best moments, performances and speeches from years past featuring celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Celia Cruz and Ricky Martin.

1. Celia Cruz's acceptance speech for "La negra tiene tumbao," 2002

This was the Queen of Salsa's last performance and acceptance speech at the 2002 Latin Grammy Awards. The Cuban icon took home the award of "Best Salsa Album" for "La negra tiene tumbao."

2. Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony's performance of "Olvídame y pega la vuelta," 2016

Not only did the "Dinero" singer present her ex-husband with the Person of the Year award during the 2016 live show, but they also shared a kiss at the end of their performance of Argentine duo Pimpinela's "Olvidame y pega la vuelta."

3. Ricky Martin's "Person of the Year" performance, 2006

Gonna need to grab your tissues for this one. The "Tiburones" singer's performance will forever be etched into our hearts as he sings "Tu recuerdo" while snow gently covers the Latin Grammy stage.

4. Tribute performance for Tito Puentes, 2001

Only the best for the best. This star-studded performance featured singers like Ricky Martin, Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan as they did a melody of his most popular songs.

5. Shakira's "Ojos así" performance, 2000

Who remembers when Shakira used to belly dance? The Colombian singer was all the rage in the early 2000s and this performance solidifies it. That night she showed the world that her hips really don't lie before she ever told Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean.

6. Rosalía, "Malamente," 2018

The Spanish singer made her Latin Grammy debut as well as took home her first Latin Grammy with 2018's El Mal Querer.

7. Alejandro Sanz performs with Dreamers, 2017

Alejandro Sanz gave an emotional performance for his "Person of the Year" award which he dedicated to DACA Dreamers everywhere (he even brought some on stage with him).

8. Juan Gabriel's Latin Grammys 10th anniversary performance

Who better than Juan Gabriel to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Latin Grammys? El Divo de Juarez had a performance that lasted more than 30 minutes.

9. Residente's "Hijos del Cañaveral" performance, 2017