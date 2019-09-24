Find Out Who's Nominated for the 2019 Latin Grammys

By Lena Hansen
September 24, 2019 01:12 PM
We are counting the days until the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, airing November 14 on Univision, live from Las Vegas. So who'll be taking a trophy home? Keep reading to find out who's in the running.
MARC ANTHONY

Salsa crooner Marc Anthony is in the race for Record of the Year for Parecen Viernes.”

SEBASTIAN YATRA

The Colombian singer is nominated for Album of the Year for Fantasía.

ROSALÍA

Spanish flamenco singer Rosalía is nominated for Album of the Year for El Mal Querer.

LUIS FONSI

The Puerto Rican singer is nominated for Album of the Year for his latest production Vida. 

CAMILA CABELLO

Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz are nominated for Song of the Year for their duet “Mi Persona Favorita.”

BAD BUNNY

Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny could take home the gold for Best Urban Music Album for X 100PRE.

ANITTA

Brazilian singer Anitta is nominated for Best Urban Music Album for Kisses.

OZUNA

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna is nominated (along with Vicente Saavedra) for Best Urban Song for “Baila Baila Baila.”

J BALVIN

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin is also in the running for Best Urban Song for “Caliente,” his collaboration with René Cano, De La Ghetto and Alejandro Ramirez.

AYMEE NUVIOLA

The Cuban singer is nominated for Best Traditional Tropical Album for A Journey Through Cuban Music.

