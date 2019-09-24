Find Out Who's Nominated for the 2019 Latin Grammys

MARC ANTHONY
Salsa crooner Marc Anthony is in the race for Record of the Year for Parecen Viernes.”
SEBASTIAN YATRA
The Colombian singer is nominated for Album of the Year for Fantasía.
ROSALÍA
Spanish flamenco singer Rosalía is nominated for Album of the Year for El Mal Querer.
LUIS FONSI
The Puerto Rican singer is nominated for Album of the Year for his latest production Vida.
CAMILA CABELLO
Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz are nominated for Song of the Year for their duet “Mi Persona Favorita.”
BAD BUNNY
Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny could take home the gold for Best Urban Music Album for X 100PRE.
ANITTA
Brazilian singer Anitta is nominated for Best Urban Music Album for Kisses.
OZUNA
Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna is nominated (along with Vicente Saavedra) for Best Urban Song for “Baila Baila Baila.”
J BALVIN
Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin is also in the running for Best Urban Song for “Caliente,” his collaboration with René Cano, De La Ghetto and Alejandro Ramirez.
AYMEE NUVIOLA
The Cuban singer is nominated for Best Traditional Tropical Album for A Journey Through Cuban Music. Catch Nuviola’s live performance at People en Español‘s Festival, celebrated October 5 and 6 at the Armory in NYC’s Washington Heights. It’s a free event; to join us just register here.