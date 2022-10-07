10 Latin Food Brands You Need in Your Pantry ¡Ahora Mismo!
Latin comida is all about having the right ingredients from brands that understand la cultura. For #HispanicHeritageMonth, we've gathered 10 Latin food brands you can take to your casita today and start relishing in authentic flavor.
Siete Foods
This Mexican American food brand is bringing family flavor to your household with its variety of products.
From vegan bean variations to almond flour tortillas and salsas, there's authentic flavor in every bite. All items are gluten-free, non-GMO and dairy free.
Siete Foods, items starting at $2.69, sietefoods.com
Brazi Bites
Once you have one brazi bite, you're going to want the whole bag.
The gluten-free Brazilian cheese bread is fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside and a joy to eat.
Each bag features gluten-free products that keep it simple and have no artificial ingredients.
Brazi Bites, Brazilian Cheese Bread, $5.99, brazibites.com
Pisqueya
Pisqueya la bella—or la caliente in the case of this Dominican hot sauce.
The brand celebrates Latin culture through high-quality food products featuring all-natural ingredients.
Founded by Maritza Abreu, the hot sauce is a taste of the Caribbean in a bottle.
Pisqueya, Hot Sauce Set, $14.99, www.pisqueya.com
Tia Lupita
Hector Saldivar came to the United States from Monterey, Mexico, and discovered that genuine Mexican products were few and far between.
He made Tia Lupita as a sustainable alternative to make grain-free tortillas using nopales and now has an incredible line of hot sauces, cactus chips and tortillas available for all.
"Highlighting our Hispanic culture is very important to us; we must never disregard our traditions and heritage. We should never forget from where we came," he tells People Chica.
Tia Lupita, items starting at $4.29, tialupitafoods.com
Mayawell Prebiotic Soda
Mayawell's curated range of prebiotic sodas all feature organic, hand-harvested Active Agave™ that has been shown to help boost your immune system, improve digestion and help your metabolism.
The sodas are naturally sweetened with agave and every purchase supports indigenous Mexican communities and reforestation.
"As a Mexican, born and raised in Oaxaca my priority is to nurture my cultural inheritance. I believe that the agave plant chose me (not the other way around) to actively show the world about its incredible uses and benefits," says Vicente Reyes.
Mayawell Prebiotic Sodas, 12 pack for $34.99, drinkmayawell.com
Agua Bonita
Get the taste of fresh fruit in a box with Agua Bonita's agua frescas.
This woman and minority-owned company features the traditional flavors of agua frescas with rescued fruit that is high in antioxidants and vitamin C.
Agua Bonita, Aguas Frescas, 12 pack for $30, drinkaguabonita.com
Chuza Snacks
You don't have to compromise on snacks anymore with Chuza.
These authentic Mexican products bring flavor and spice from their casa to yours.
These spicy dried fruit snacks will have you experiencing total delight while giving your tastebuds a little kick.
Chuza, snacks, items starting at $4.99, chuza.com
The Pinole Project
This Mexican American food brand wants to bring a little magic to breakfast time.
Pinole's chia seed oatmeal weaves in the power, protein and fiber from the mighty little chia with heirloom corn, cinnamon and gluten-free oats.
The Pinole Project, items starting at $9.95, thepinoleproject.com
Chiki Chiki Boom Boom
Best described as "reggaeton in a bottle," Chiki Chiki Boom Boom tropical drinks want to put the good "vibras" back into every day beverages.
With flavors like Mango Passion Fruit and Apple + Pear, these beverages (which combine a mix of botanicals, fruits, panela sugar and mountain alkaline water) will have you dancing your way to better gut health.
Chiki Chiki Boom Boom, 12 bottle cases, $29.88, drinkchiki.com
Nemi Snacks
Add a little more crunch to your day with Nemi Snacks.
These nopal snacks are grain-free, vegan and are made with amaranth, chia, flaxseed, tumeric and spirulina.
Nemi Snacks, six-bag snack packs starting at $19.99, neminative.com