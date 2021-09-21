Latin Audiobooks You Must Tune Into This Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month officially began on September 15, celebrating the contributions of Latinos and Hispanics to the United States through their service, labor, and rich culture. In honor of the next thirty days, People Chica has curated this list of audiobooks by Latin authors to give readers and audiobook lovers a taste of the overall richness of the Latin imagination.

The list includes picks ranging from magical realism to non-fiction to teenage romance. These all have in common the passion, power, and richness of the Latino voice embedded into every word.

Find a quiet spot, put on your headphones, take a walk, or turn up your car speakers and get ready to dive into new worlds.

The Inheritance of Orquidea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

orquidea divina Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Fans of magical realism, get ready for a novel that is Isabel Allende meets Alice Hoffman. Zoraida Córdova tells the intricate tale of a family searching for the truth hidden in their past and their inherited power. The Montoyas have never received an explanation for their unconventional life or the secrets carried on by their matriarch until they are called by Orquídea Divina to collect their inheritance and are left with more questions than answers. What ensues is a series of events that pulls them to discover the secrets behind their inheritance, ties that bind, and reclaiming their power through ancestry.

2. Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Clap When You Land Credit: Courtesy of Harper Collins

New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award-winning Elizabeth Acevedo brings a story of diaspora, sisterhood, and family. Camino Ríos and her sister Yahaira are sisters separated by distance and their father's secret—neither of them knows of each other's existence. Camino lives in the Dominican Republic and Yahaira in New York City. For Camino, the summers when her father visits are what she lives for until he dies in a plane crash one day. The two girls face their new reality where loss, forgiveness, and bonds shape it all.

3. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

undocumented americans Credit: Courtesy of Penguin and Random House

Karla Cornejo Villavicencio tells her story and that of fellow undocumented immigrants in this deeply personal portrait of their life in the United States. Villavicencio was one of the first immigrants to graduate from Harvard and was on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). She decided it was time to write about being undocumented using her name. The National Book Award Finalist looks beyond the common narrative of the undocumented and reaches into the soul of a nation made up of immigrants and their contributions, from those who helped clean up after 9/11 to lack of healthcare options or water for those who can't provide ID in Flint, Michigan to have access to clean water. The Undocumented Americans is an eye-opening story that will give you true insight into the lives of immigrants in the United States.

4. Cuba in My Pocket by Adrianna Cuevas

Cuba in My Pocket Credit: Courtesy of Macmillan

Twelve-year-old Cumba's family has made the difficult decision to send him to Florida by himself after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 strengthens the Castro regime in Cuba. The child arrives in the United States, lost in a sea of English speakers, and must face a new reality away from everything he knows. This fictional tale based on actual events brings us to the heart of the Peter Pan generation—a clandestine mass exodus operation of Cuban children ages 6 to 18 to the United States—and the struggles of the Cuban diaspora as a new reality took over. Cuevas gives voice to the stories of children separated from their families in an unknown world, where they were left wondering if they would ever be reunited with them just 90 miles offshore.

5. Infinite Country by Patricia Engel

infinite country Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster