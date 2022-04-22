Find out who won big during the live telecast.

Selena Gomez, Romeo Santos and More: See Full List of Latin AMA Winners

And that's a wrap for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.

Another year of blowout, showstopping performances, celebs serving all the looks in some of the hottest fashions and major wins by some of today's most beloved artists.

Couldn't catch the entire live telecast? Fret not, for People Chica has complied the full list of winners below!

Karol G on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021 Credit: Getty Images / Telemundo

Artist of the Year: Karol G

New Artist of the Year: María Becerra

Song of the Year: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Album of the Year: Karol G, KG0516

Favorite Artist - Female: Karol G

Favorite Artist – Male: Bad Bunny

Favorite Duo or Group: Aventura

Favorite Artist – Pop: Selena Gomez

Favorite Album – Pop: CNCO, Déjà Vu

Favorite Song – Pop: Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers, "Pareja del año"

Bad Bunny In Concert - Miami, FL Credit: Getty Images / John Parra

Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal

Favorite Duo or Group - Regional Mexican Grupo: Firme

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal, Ahora

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican: Gera MX & Christian Nodal, "Botella tras botella"

Favorite Artist – Urban: Karol G

Favorite Album - Urban: Karol G, KG0516

Favorite Song - Urban: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Favorite Artist – Tropical: Romeo Santos

Favorite Album - Tropical: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Christian Nodal performs onstage during the 2020 Spotify Awards at the Auditorio Nacional on March 05, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Favorite Song - Tropical: Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"

Favorite Crossover Artist: The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year: Karol G & Mariah Angeliq, "El makinon"

Viral Song of the Year: Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny, "AM"

Tour of the Year: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Favorite Video: Anitta, "Girl From Rio"

Favorite Social Artist: Pabllo Vittar

Legenda Award: Lupita D'Alessio