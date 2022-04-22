Selena Gomez, Romeo Santos and More: See Full List of Latin AMA Winners
And that's a wrap for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.
Another year of blowout, showstopping performances, celebs serving all the looks in some of the hottest fashions and major wins by some of today's most beloved artists.
Couldn't catch the entire live telecast? Fret not, for People Chica has complied the full list of winners below!
Artist of the Year: Karol G
New Artist of the Year: María Becerra
Song of the Year: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Album of the Year: Karol G, KG0516
Favorite Artist - Female: Karol G
Favorite Artist – Male: Bad Bunny
Favorite Duo or Group: Aventura
Favorite Artist – Pop: Selena Gomez
Favorite Album – Pop: CNCO, Déjà Vu
Favorite Song – Pop: Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers, "Pareja del año"
Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal
Favorite Duo or Group - Regional Mexican Grupo: Firme
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal, Ahora
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican: Gera MX & Christian Nodal, "Botella tras botella"
Favorite Artist – Urban: Karol G
Favorite Album - Urban: Karol G, KG0516
Favorite Song - Urban: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Favorite Artist – Tropical: Romeo Santos
Favorite Album - Tropical: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Favorite Song - Tropical: Aventura & Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Favorite Crossover Artist: The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year: Karol G & Mariah Angeliq, "El makinon"
Viral Song of the Year: Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny, "AM"
Tour of the Year: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
Favorite Video: Anitta, "Girl From Rio"
Favorite Social Artist: Pabllo Vittar
Legenda Award: Lupita D'Alessio
Extraordinary Evolution Award: Christian Nodal