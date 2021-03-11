Maluma, Karol G, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, and More Will Perform at the Latin AMAs

Find out who else will take the stage at the Latin American Music Awards, airing on Telemundo on April 15.

After announcing the 2021 Latin American Music Awards nominees last week, Telemundo has revealed some of the show's musical performances. The list of performers includes Maluma, Myke Towers, Karol G, Joss Favela, Carlos Vives, Camilo, David Bisbal, Nicky Jam, and Piso 21. Banda queen Ana Bárbara and Banda MS will also take the stage, Billboard reports.

The musical gala will also include a tribute to late regional Mexican icon Joan Sebastian. Many stars will sing hits from the beloved Mexican singer and songwriter, better known as El Poeta del Pueblo or "the people's poet."

Karol G — who is one of the most nominated artists this year, tied with J Balvin at nine nods each — will surprise fans with a television premiere. Regional Mexican star Gerardo Ortiz will also have an exclusive performance with mariachi.

As has been the case with many other awards shows filmed during the pandemic, the Latin AMAs has turned to innovation and reinvention to make the show go on. The production crew will follow safety protocols to protect everyone's health and safety, Telemundo announced.

"Music is such an important unifying force for us, and I am delighted to return as host of this notable event once again to recognize and celebrate our most popular Latin artists," Mexican telenovela star Jaqueline Bracamontes, who will host the three-hour special, said in a statement. "It will be an exciting and entertaining evening full of incredible performances, and I look forward to seeing you at the Latin AMAs!"