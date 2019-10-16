5 Reasons to Watch the Latin American Music Awards

The Latin American Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Thursday at 7 pm on Telemundo. Here are five powerful reasons to tune in to the show.

1. Becky G will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award, recognizing her success and artistic growth. The “Secrets” singer will also be performing. The Mexican American star, 22, has had an amazing year, filled with hit collaborations like “La Respuesta” with Maluma and “Dollar” with Myke Towers. She just announced the upcoming release of her album Mala Santa, has devoted time to supporting gender equality, and in November will be hosting the MTV European Music Awards.

2. Ozuna will be performing. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star, 27, who released the explosive collaborations “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Rosalía and “Si Te Vas” with Sech, will also be taking the stage.

3. The Big Boss Daddy Yankee also promises to deliver a mind-blowing performance. The reggaeton star, 42, wowed fans when he announced on social media that he will be debuting a brand new single at the Latin AMAs.

4. Latinx boy band CNCO will be sharing the stage with Spanish singer Abraham Matteo, performing their new single “Me Vuelvo Loco.”

5. Mexican singer Sofía Reyes, 24, will also deliver a performance filled with passion and folklore, judging from her rehearsal photos. If she’s not on your playlist yet, check out her new single “A Tu Manera” featuring Jhay Cortez.