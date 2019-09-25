10 Iconic Past Winners at the Latin American Music Awards

DADDY YANKEE
The Big Boss won two awards at the 2015 Latin AMAs, including Favorite Male Urban Artist and Favorite Urban Song for “Sígueme y te Sigo.”
LUIS CORONEL
Coronel, the young singer of romantic regional Mexican music, won the Favorite Male Regional Mexican Artist award in 2015.
ZION Y LENNOX
Name a better duo — we’ll wait. The Favorite Urban Duo or Group award went to Zion y Lennox, two pioneers of urban music, at the 2016 ceremony.
BECKY G
Becky G accepting her award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist during the 2016 Latin American Music Awards.
GENTE DE ZONA
Gente de Zona brough the heat to the 2016 ceremony when they took home the trophy for Favorite Tropical Album.
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS
Viva España! In 2017, Enrique Iglesias won Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist and Favorite Collaboration for “Súbeme la Radio,” featuring Descemer Bueno and Zion y Lennox.
PRINCE ROYCE
The Dominican heartthrob earned four awards at the 2017 Latin AMAs, including Favorite Tropical Artist, Tropical Song of the Year, Favorite Tropical Song and Favorite Tropical Album.
NACHO
Nacho accepting his Favorite Tropical Song Tropical award during the 2018 ceremony.
CNCO
CNCO dominated last year’s Latin AMAs, winning three awards: Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Album.
MALUMA
Maluma was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award at the 2018 Latin AMAs for his growing fan base and brilliant future in the Latin American community.