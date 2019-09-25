10 Iconic Past Winners at the Latin American Music Awards

By
September 25, 2019 05:59 PM
Ahead of the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, airing October 17 on Telemundo, take a look at some of your favorite past winners.
DADDY YANKEE

DADDY YANKEE

The Big Boss won two awards at the 2015 Latin AMAs, including Favorite Male Urban Artist and Favorite Urban Song for “Sígueme y te Sigo.”

 

LUIS CORONEL

LUIS CORONEL

Coronel, the young singer of romantic regional Mexican music, won the Favorite Male Regional Mexican Artist award in 2015.

ZION Y LENNOX

ZION Y LENNOX

Name a better duo — we’ll wait. The Favorite Urban Duo or Group award went to Zion y Lennox, two pioneers of urban music, at the 2016 ceremony.

BECKY G

BECKY G

Becky G accepting her award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist during the 2016 Latin American Music Awards.

GENTE DE ZONA

GENTE DE ZONA

Gente de Zona brough the heat to the 2016 ceremony when they took home the trophy for Favorite Tropical Album.

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

Viva España! In 2017, Enrique Iglesias won Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist and Favorite Collaboration for “Súbeme la Radio,” featuring Descemer Bueno and Zion y Lennox.

PRINCE ROYCE

PRINCE ROYCE

The Dominican heartthrob earned four awards at the 2017 Latin AMAs, including Favorite Tropical Artist, Tropical Song of the Year, Favorite Tropical Song and Favorite Tropical Album. 

 

NACHO

NACHO

Nacho accepting his Favorite Tropical Song Tropical award during the 2018 ceremony.

CNCO

CNCO

CNCO dominated last year’s Latin AMAs, winning three awards: Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Album.

MALUMA

MALUMA

Maluma was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award at the 2018 Latin AMAs for his growing fan base and brilliant future in the Latin American community.

