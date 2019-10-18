The Best Moments at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

BECKY FROM THE BLOCK & MR. WORLDWIDE
Becky G had an amazing night at the Latin American Music Awards. The Mexican American singer received —from Pitbull, no less! — the Extraordinary Evolution Award for her success and rapid growth as an artist.
MALA SANTA
The Mexican American star debuted new music from her debut album Mala Santa.
IF I HAD A DOLLAR...
Becky, who also won Favorite Female Artist, performed her duet “Dollar” with Myke Towers.
OZUNA'S SPELL
Ozuna lit up the stage with “Taki Taki” and a hypnotic winter-themed set design.
ICONIC SALSERO
Marc Anthony also had a dominating presence at the show, receiving the International Artist Award of Excellence and paying tribute to the late Mexican crooner José José by singing his hit “Almohada.”
BRING ON THE FOLKLORE
Singer Sofía Reyes celebrated her Mexican roots with a performance filled with folklore, including dancers dressed as Catrina skeletons and a Día de los Muertos set design.
THE DYNAMIC DUO
Wisin y Yandel also brought their adrenaline to the show with their song “Chica Bombastic.”
PURE MAGIC
The performance by Pitbull, Ne-Yo, El Micha and Lenier, who sang their hit “Me Quedaré Contigo,” was nothing short of magical.
THE BIG BOSS
Daddy Yankee sang a brand new song titled “Que Tire Pa’ ‘Lante,” featuring Natti Natasha. On fuego!
REGGAETON IN THE HOUSE!
Puerto Rican singers Ozuna, Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee closed the show performing their reggaeton hit “China.”