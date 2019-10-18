The Best Moments at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

By Lena Hansen
October 18, 2019 03:08 PM
Find out how Becky G, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Pitbull and more of your fave Latinx artists shined at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.
BECKY FROM THE BLOCK & MR. WORLDWIDE

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Becky G had an amazing night at the Latin American Music Awards. The Mexican American singer received —from Pitbull, no less! — the Extraordinary Evolution Award for her success and rapid growth as an artist.

MALA SANTA

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The Mexican American star debuted new music from her debut album Mala Santa.

IF I HAD A DOLLAR...

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Becky, who also won Favorite Female Artist, performed her duet “Dollar” with Myke Towers.

OZUNA'S SPELL

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Ozuna lit up the stage with “Taki Taki” and a hypnotic winter-themed set design.

ICONIC SALSERO

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Marc Anthony also had a dominating presence at the show, receiving the International Artist Award of Excellence and paying tribute to the late Mexican crooner José José by singing his hit “Almohada.”

BRING ON THE FOLKLORE

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Singer Sofía Reyes celebrated her Mexican roots with a performance filled with folklore, including dancers dressed as Catrina skeletons and a Día de los Muertos set design.

THE DYNAMIC DUO

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Wisin y Yandel also brought their adrenaline to the show with their song “Chica Bombastic.”

PURE MAGIC

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The performance by Pitbull, Ne-Yo, El Micha and Lenier, who sang their hit “Me Quedaré Contigo,” was nothing short of magical.

THE BIG BOSS

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Daddy Yankee sang a brand new song titled “Que Tire Pa’ ‘Lante,” featuring Natti Natasha. On fuego!

REGGAETON IN THE HOUSE!

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Puerto Rican singers Ozuna, Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee closed the show performing their reggaeton hit “China.”

