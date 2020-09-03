Latenightjiggy on His New Single "Bailar"

Latenightjiggy is only 23, but he's had music in his life for years. "When I was younger I was playing the clarinet, saxophone, drums," he tells People CHICA. "I was around family and friends that had a band, so I messed around with drums. I started making beats around high school and then I started writing on the beats a few years later, and now we're here."

He's since written lots of songs for other artists, and in fact his latest single "Bailar" was originally meant for someone else. "I had written it for a girl in the industry, but I changed the lyrics somewhat," he explains. "The main idea of 'Bailar' [is] just being out and partying, and it's just good vibes."

Growing up in Maryland and having a Trinidadian background has deeply influenced his sound, he says. "We have a whole different genre. D.C., Maryland, Virginia is a genre called go-go, and it's a lot of percussion going on so that's one thing cultural-wise with Maryland that I kind of took from to make my stuff," he says. "I also grew up on dancehall and reggae because my mother is Trini, and family coming from down there was always visiting and putting me on to different things. I didn't really embrace it until I got a little older and I realized it's a rich culture and it's something that should be utilized."

Those influences are apparent on his second EP, Flavors 2, which he garnered an even bigger response from fans than he expected. "I expected it to do OK, but it's actually doing better than what I thought," he shares. "A lot of people are responding to it. I'm working on another remix with some dope artists."

He hopes to one day work with artists like Kehlani, Popcaan, Partynextdoor, Bad Bunny, and Kojo Funds, and wants to be able to mix genres and connect with people. "I speak a good amount of Spanish so when I go out to Puerto Rico or when I link up with guys in Miami, I'm connecting with them on a more personal level," he says. "I want to be one of the first guys to really make that mark in the Latin industry and in the English industry at the same time."