9 Last Minute Gifts That Will Still Impress Your Family and Friends

Por Laura Acosta Diciembre 15, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Are you still looking for the perfect gift? Look no further for items that are still in stock for speedy delivery or in-store pickup.

At-Home Mani

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Gift 10 on-trend pastel shades of nail polishes that are perfect for Secret Santa or a White Elephant gift exchange.

Target, 10 Days of Peaceful Nails Nail Polish Set, $10, target.com

Spa Day

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Help them care for their skin from head to toe with a nine-piece gift set full of Target's self-care bestsellers.

Target, Spa Escape Bath and Body Gift Set, $15, target.com

Glossy Lips

Credit: Courtesy of Target

You can never go wrong with a nude gloss!

This budget-friendly kit from a Black-owned brand comes with three gorgeous, buildable shades.

Mented Cosmetics, Trio Mini Holiday Lip Gloss, $15, target.com

Luscious Locks

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Once your friend or family member is hooked on this nourishing hair care regimen, their hair will be healthier than ever.

Olaplex, Hair Repair Treatment Kit, $62, ulta.com

Pro Kit

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Makeup pros may already have all the products they need, but a new set of brushes can help them take their looks to the next level.

Real Techniques, Limited Edition Frost Your Face Set, $44.99, ulta.com

Silent Night

Credit: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

A classic holiday gift that never goes out of style—a good set of comfortable and cozy flannel PJs that will last for years to come.

Victoria's Secret, Flannel Long Pajama Set, $59.95, victoriassecret.com

Beauty Staples

Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

A good, classic bullet lipstick is a must-have in any makeup bag—gift three full sizes of MAC's most popular offerings, including the timeless Ruby Woo.

MAC, Three Cheers! Lipstick Set, $25, macys.com

Pop of Color

Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

Add a touch of whimsy to the holidays with a cute reindeer palette that's perfect for creating everyday natural eye looks or full-on glam with 16 highly pigmented shades.

Kylie Cosmetics, Holiday Collection Pressed Powder Palette, $45, macys.com

Luxe Pick

Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

Make an impact this holiday season with a gift set of three travel-sized candles that'll add a touch of sophistication to any room. 

Jo Malone London, Travel Candle Set, $108, macys.com

