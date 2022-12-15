9 Last Minute Gifts That Will Still Impress Your Family and Friends
Are you still looking for the perfect gift? Look no further for items that are still in stock for speedy delivery or in-store pickup.
At-Home Mani
Gift 10 on-trend pastel shades of nail polishes that are perfect for Secret Santa or a White Elephant gift exchange.
Target, 10 Days of Peaceful Nails Nail Polish Set, $10, target.com
Spa Day
Help them care for their skin from head to toe with a nine-piece gift set full of Target's self-care bestsellers.
Target, Spa Escape Bath and Body Gift Set, $15, target.com
Glossy Lips
You can never go wrong with a nude gloss!
This budget-friendly kit from a Black-owned brand comes with three gorgeous, buildable shades.
Mented Cosmetics, Trio Mini Holiday Lip Gloss, $15, target.com
Luscious Locks
Once your friend or family member is hooked on this nourishing hair care regimen, their hair will be healthier than ever.
Olaplex, Hair Repair Treatment Kit, $62, ulta.com
Pro Kit
Makeup pros may already have all the products they need, but a new set of brushes can help them take their looks to the next level.
Real Techniques, Limited Edition Frost Your Face Set, $44.99, ulta.com
Silent Night
A classic holiday gift that never goes out of style—a good set of comfortable and cozy flannel PJs that will last for years to come.
Victoria's Secret, Flannel Long Pajama Set, $59.95, victoriassecret.com
Beauty Staples
A good, classic bullet lipstick is a must-have in any makeup bag—gift three full sizes of MAC's most popular offerings, including the timeless Ruby Woo.
MAC, Three Cheers! Lipstick Set, $25, macys.com
Pop of Color
Add a touch of whimsy to the holidays with a cute reindeer palette that's perfect for creating everyday natural eye looks or full-on glam with 16 highly pigmented shades.
Kylie Cosmetics, Holiday Collection Pressed Powder Palette, $45, macys.com
Luxe Pick
Make an impact this holiday season with a gift set of three travel-sized candles that'll add a touch of sophistication to any room.
Jo Malone London, Travel Candle Set, $108, macys.com