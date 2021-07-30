The actress embodies Patricia Reggiani in this crime-drama based on the true story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, former head of the Gucci fashion house.

Lady Gaga is back on the big screen after her Oscar-winning turn in A Star is Born. In this next outing, she's covered in high fashion as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's upcoming film, House of Gucci.

Sporting a tailored red dress, fur coat, and sunglasses, the singer —who won an Academy Award for "Shallow" in A Star Is Born— now opens House of Gucci's first trailer. Her voice narrates snippets of the story as Reggiani. "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive synonymous with words: style, power. But that name was a curse too," she says.

Gaga stars as the murderess ex-wife of the former head of that fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), who plotted his death in 1995 and in 1998 was convicted to 26 years in prison.

Posters and the first trailer for the new movie were released on Thursday featuring an all-star cast including Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Houston, and Salma Hayek. The film is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

Fans stormed social media with excitement over Gaga's new role. They left thousands of comments on the Instagram post she shared of the movie poster that featured her as Reggiani, with the caption "Stasera."

"She's coming for her second Oscar," one fan said.

"House of GAGA," commented another.