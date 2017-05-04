Lady Gaga confessed the very good reason why she *really* skipped this year's Met Gala

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

One does not simply decline an invitation to the Met Gala. It’s *the* Met Gala for crying out loud; the Olympics of the red carpet world. And what, with its entire purpose being to celebrate avant garde and otherwise wacky fashion for the art that it is, it seems mystifying that Lady Gaga would choose not to attend, and of her own free will and volition, no less.

But worry not, Met Gala and Gaga fans, because the queen of eccentric fashion herself had a solid excuse for skipping the sartorial festivities.

As fate would have it, a scheduling conflict prevented her from attending the swanky soiree. Following the huge success she encountered starring in American Horror Story: Hotel (cough, cough, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series), the triple-threat talent has gone on to secure her first leading role in a major film. As in, Bradley Cooper’s highly anticipated remake of A Star Is Born.

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

If the flick sounds familiar, that’s probably because it’s been generating all sorts of headlines for being Mr. Cooper’s directorial debut (he also stars in the film) and also for using Coachella as a filming location (Gaga was headlining there, after all).

Okay, so given the circumstances, we understand Lady Gaga’s decision to skip Monday night’s blue carpet. We cannot, however, disguise our disappoint after realizing her zany fashion would not be present at this year’s festivities. Guess she’s just going to have to make it up to us with some epic red carpet wear for her 2018 A Star Is Born press tour…

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

But while she might not have been in attendance at the fashionable fete, she did weigh in on her choice for the best-dress lady of the night. And of course, who else would it be other than Rihanna? Really, it’s one of the only looks of the night we could *totally* see Gaga herself!

So if you’re reading this, Gaga, know that your presence was dearly missed. And we hope you’ve already cleared your schedule to attend the 2018 Met Gala, because we don’t think we can handle another year with you there!