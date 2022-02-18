<p>Ingredients: </p> 3 pounds (about 3 large) – russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch chunks 1 1/2 pounds – cauliflower florets (from 1 large head, cut into 6 or 8 large chunks) 4 cloves – garlic peeled and minced 1 1/2 cups – lactose-free milk, divided 1 cup – chicken broth 1 teaspoon – kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon – freshly ground black pepper 1 cup – shredded sharp cheddar cheese 1/2 cup – mascarpone cheese 1/2 cup – grated Parmesan 4 tablespoons – salted butter 10-12 – large sage leaves <p>Preparation: </p> Layer potatoes in the bottom of the slow cooker. Place cauliflower on top and add garlic, 1 cup milk, chicken broth, salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cover and cook until fork tender, about 4-5 hours on high or 6-7 hours on low, gently mixing once halfway through. Mash mixture using a potato masher or electric mixer. Stir in the cheeses, cover, and cook another 5-10 minutes or until cheese has melted. While the cheese melts, melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Swirling the pan occasionally, watch for the color to change from yellow to golden-tan to a warm brown. Once brown, add the sage and cook for 30 seconds, stirring once or twice. Remove skillet from heat. Transfer sage to a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess butter and then coarsely chop. <p>Recipe by Leche de Florida</p>