Lactose Intolerant? Here Are 4 Tips on How to Enjoy All The Dairy Without The Side Effects
Being lactose intolerant can be a pain. Eating things like tequeños & cheese arepas can have some funky effects on the body. Thankfully, the folks at Leche de Florida have shared some tips & recipes on how you can eat dairy without the side effects.
What Does it Mean to be Lactose Intolerant?
Nutrition coach and representative of Leche de Florida, Tony Castillo, deeply understands the goodness of cheese and wants everyone to enjoy it. But what does lactose intolerance actually look like for the body? This condition is simply the body's inability to digest lactose (a natural sugar found in dairy products).
Castillo says, "The difference to regular milk is that lactose-free milk is filtered to remove lactose or an enzyme is added to remove it."
But, It's Not All Bad—Right?
Thankfully, no. Castillo explains, "Milk and its derivatives are great allies when it comes to leading a healthy digestive life, even for those who are lactose intolerant—they have a large number of options to continue consuming dairy products and not miss out on their benefits."
So, what can you eat?
You Can Eat Yogurt
Per Healthline, yogurt is a fantastic source of nutrients like calcium, B vitamins and phosphorus.
Castillo adds, "Yogurt is a great ally to maintain a healthy digestive system. Plain yogurt is an essential probiotic food with live, active bacterial cultures that help digest lactose."
You Can Eat Hard Cheeses
Fret, not. Castillo notes you don't have to give up cheese (at least not all of them). He says, "Hard cheeses like cheddar, Parmesan or Swiss, contain minimal levels of lactose. These types of cheese can be tolerated more than fresh cheeses."
He adds, "Look at the label of your favorite cheese and if it contains less than 1 or 2 grams of sugar per serving, it is a low-lactose cheese."
Choose The Real Thing
But Castillo cautions about jumping on the milk alternative bandwagon, as they may not all be great options. He details, "Read the label before considering a milk copycat. Plant-based imitators such as almonds or soybeans contain 10 or more additional ingredients including added salt and sugar, stabilizers, sunflower lecithin, and emulsifiers such as locust bean gum."
Consume Lactose-Free Milk
Castillo concludes, "There are options of low-fat lactose-free milk and even in different flavors such as chocolate milk that you can enjoy and ensure that you are consuming the recommended three daily servings of dairy."
Check out the delicious lactose intolerant-friendly recipes in the following slides.
Frozen Strawberry Yogurt Squares
Ingredients:
- 1 cup crunchy wheat and barley cereal
- 3 cups fat-free strawberry yogurt
- 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen unsweetened strawberries (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 cup lactose-free sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup light or fat-free whipped topping (optional)
Preparation:
- Line a 8x8-inch baking pan with foil. Sprinkle cereal evenly on the bottom of the pan; set aside.
- Place yogurt, strawberries, and condensed milk in a blender; cover and blend until smooth.
- Pour the mixture over top of the cereal, gently smoothing the yogurt mixture to the edges of the pan.
- Cover with foil (or plastic wrap) and freeze for 8 hours or until firm.
- Use edges of foil to loosen and remove from pan; let recipe thaw for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Cut into squares, top with whipped topping if desired, and serve.
Recipe by Leche de Florida
Golden Milk
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of lactose-free milk
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 piece of turmeric thinly sliced, about 1 tablespoon, or 1/2 teaspoon dried turmeric
- 1 piece of ginger about 1/2 tablespoon, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 1 teaspoon of coconut oil
- 1/4 teaspoon of pepper
- Ground cinnamon (to serve)
Preparation:
- Over low heat in a small saucepan, combine all ingredients and bring to a low boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer until flavors have combined, about 10 minutes.
- Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a cup and cover with a pinch of ground cinnamon.
Recipe by Leche de Florida
Cardamom, Cinnamon & Honey Moon Milk
Ingredients:
- 1 cup lactose-free milk
- 1/4 tsp cardamom
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp honey
Preparation:
- In a small saucepan, add milk, cardamom and cinnamon over low heat, whisk vigorously. Heat until the milk is steaming and just about to start simmering.
- Add honey and mix well. Pour into a mug, and enjoy!
Recipe by Leche de Florida
Slow Cooker Mashed Potato & Cauliflower with Cheese
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds (about 3 large) – russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch chunks
- 1 1/2 pounds – cauliflower florets (from 1 large head, cut into 6 or 8 large chunks)
- 4 cloves – garlic peeled and minced
- 1 1/2 cups – lactose-free milk, divided
- 1 cup – chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon – kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon – freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup – shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup – mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup – grated Parmesan
- 4 tablespoons – salted butter
- 10-12 – large sage leaves
Preparation:
- Layer potatoes in the bottom of the slow cooker. Place cauliflower on top and add garlic, 1 cup milk, chicken broth, salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cover and cook until fork tender, about 4-5 hours on high or 6-7 hours on low, gently mixing once halfway through.
- Mash mixture using a potato masher or electric mixer.
- Stir in the cheeses, cover, and cook another 5-10 minutes or until cheese has melted.
- While the cheese melts, melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Swirling the pan occasionally, watch for the color to change from yellow to golden-tan to a warm brown.
- Once brown, add the sage and cook for 30 seconds, stirring once or twice.
- Remove skillet from heat. Transfer sage to a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess butter and then coarsely chop.
Recipe by Leche de Florida