LACMA Art + Film Gala's Red Carpet Heats Up With These Celebrity Looks

Por Laura Acosta Noviembre 07, 2022
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art's annual celebration of the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries brought us plenty of show-stopping outfits from some of the biggest stars.

Salma Hayek

Wearing one of her favorite brands, Gucci, the mexicana fabulously repped Latinos in the entertainment industry.

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary creator looked like a modern-day Cinderella in a light blue ball gown designed by Rani Zakhem.

Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae opted for a vintage piece with a daring, draped neckline from Jean Louis de Scherrer.

Laura Harrier

In a night full of sparkle and shine, the Spider-Man actress stood out in a minimalist Saint Laurent column dress with an elegantly draped hood.

Paris Hilton

The Y2K icon and DJ wore a glittering gown with sheer illusion panels from Jasmin Erbaş Couture, a Berlin-based brand.

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria actress looked pretty in pink rocking a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture minidress covered in fabric roses, pink tights and sparkling platforms.

Kendall Jenner

Wearing the work of emerging designer Burc Akyol, the model stirred up some controversy online with her unexpected look.

Kim Kardashian

Balenciaga and Kim K are inseparable. For this event, she riffed on her favorite silhouette from the brand with bold shoulder pads and a matte finish.

Billie Eilish

Looking like she was ready to hop from the gala straight into bed, the singer upgraded a Gucci PJ set into a high-fashion look.

By Laura Acosta