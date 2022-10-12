Exclusive: Say ¡Salud! Like a Celebrity With this Mezcal Inspired Cocktail

Our friends from Dos Hombres Mezcal, LAVO Ristorante and The Fleur Room have shared their recipe for a lavish and tropical cocktail.
Por Karla Montalván Octubre 12, 2022
If you're ready to party like a celebrity, then this La Piña cocktail is for you.

A favorite of actor Aaron Paul's, our friends from Dos Hombres Mezcal, LAVO Ristorante and The Fleur Room in Los Angeles have shared this exclusive commemorative cocktail with People Chica.

Shake it up and ¡Disfruta!

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz of Dos Hombres Mezcal
  • ½ oz of Herradura Reposado Tequila
  • 1 oz of Pineapple Juice
  • ¾ oz of Lemon Juice
  • ½ oz of Chambord
  • 1 Egg White

Preparations:

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker, and dry shake.
  2. Add ice, shake and strain into a coupe. Place under Ripple Machine to print floral design.
