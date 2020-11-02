J Balvin and Sech Are Ghostbusters in New "La Luz" Video

J Balvin and Sech face forces of darkness in their new music video "La Luz," released on Halloween. The reggaeton singers are called by a boy in distress to a haunted mansion, where they have to fight ghosts and monsters. They arrive in colorful Ghostbusters-like regalia, fully armed and ready to tackle paranormal creatures that have crashed a Halloween party. Dancing skeletons, creepy clowns, and mischievous ghosts can't keep Sech and J Balvin from partying and joining the perreo. "I challenge you to turn off the light," the lyrics say. "I want the same thing as you."

The Panamanian singer talked to Billboard about this collaboration with the Colombian reggaetonero. "This is something different," he said. "People have not heard me with this flow. J Balvin and I never had plans to collaborate together. We were just going to be friends forever. But after participating in many remixes together, I decided to show this song to him and he jumped on the track."

J Balvin also shared his excitement on Instagram over recording with his "compa" Sech, sharing behind-the-scene photos of the production.