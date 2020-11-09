La La Anthony Talks About Her Friendship With Vanessa Bryant

During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, La La Anthony talked about her friendship with Vanessa Bryant and being a surrogate aunt to her children. "I've seen them grow their entire lives," Anthony said, adding that she was a part of the Bryant girls' lives "before they were even thought of."

The duo met before they became parents and started out as NBA wives supporting their husbands, Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony, but their friendship has lasted off the court as well. Especially after the tragic deaths of Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Anthony has continued to be a support system for Bryant and her surviving daughters.

She shared how they see themselves as family rather than just friends. "I've been a part of their lives from before they were even thought of so just to continue to be a part of their journey is amazing, and to be 'Auntie La La,' and to always be there for them no matter what is an amazing thing and responsibility that I don't take lightly," she said. "That's my family and that's what it's always gonna be. I'm always [going to have] their best interests at heart no matter what."

Anthony also said that she loves the fact that her 13-year-old son, Kiyan, is growing up with both Bryant's kids as well as those of their other BFF, Ciara. "To me, it's one of the most important parts. They [the kids] look at themselves as cousins and they do a lot together," she added.